Tommy Pham of the Arizona Diamondbacks had a huge night in Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers, going 4-for-4 and scoring two runs, and he was on the Fox set with Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter after the game to offer his immediate take on the win.

“It may look like we're loose to you guys, but we're well-prepared,” Tommy Pham said on the Fox broadcast. “… This game will humble you. You know how hitting is. One day you have a game like I had tonight, then next game you go 0-for-4 three K's so I just try to stay even keel.”

"You know what's cool about this – seeing the whole city support us. Tommy Pham joins the show after his 4-for-4 night at the plate helped propel the @Dbacks to a 9-1 victory over the Rangers in Game 2. 📱: FOX Sports App & https://t.co/dZjUrEAqQT pic.twitter.com/7FxuaO1SZ3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2023

The Diamondbacks won the game 9-1 over the Rangers to tie the World Series at 1-1 heading into Monday's Game 3 that will take place in Arizona. It was a huge bounce-back game after a heart-breaking loss in Game 1, when Paul Sewald blew a save by giving up a tying home run to Corey Seager in the 9th inning, then Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off home run in extra innings.

Even though Pham got hits in his two at-bats, he said it clicked for him in his third in Game 2.

“I had an approach today. It worked. Had some luck on my side,” Pham said on the Fox broadcast. “But I really felt like my third at-bat I laid off those tough changeups that were starting in the zone, working away. Then my last at-bat I saw the ball a lot better. And I felt like I put a good swing on the last pitch and I'm gonna take that going into Monday.”

Pham, who joined the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline, has made an impact early in this World Series. His team will try to take advantage of being at home for the next three games.