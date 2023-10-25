The MLB Playoffs have not gone as everyone expected. However, the Arizona Diamondbacks are thrilled with their showing. The Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies in a thrilling NLCS Game 7 victory. One D-backs pitcher is making Philly's loss sting even more.

Zac Gallen lets Philly fans have it after D-backs series win

Zac Gallen took to X (Twitter) to tell Phillies fans to ensure they get tickets for their team's next game. Although, Philly will not play again until next spring.

As seen, tickets are already being promoted for the Phillies' 2024 games. Gallen's remark is like alcohol on a fresh wound for Philly fans. The Phillies were up 3-2 on Arizona with a chance to put the series away, but they allowed a determined D-backs team to keep momentum.

Zac Gallen had a solid start to the series. He racked up eight strikeouts and five hits for his team in Game 1. He would not play again until Game 5, where he totaled one strikeout and six hits. Since the Arizona pitcher did not impact all games of the NLCS, Philly fans quickly called him out on his recent troll.

One fan boldly asserted, “He's got nerve since the rest of the pitching staff bailed him out.” While Gallen did not make as large of an impact as the other D-backs pitchers, the team would not have achieved success without him.

In the end, Arizona was able to tame Bryce Harper and company. Harper expressed his disappointment after the Game 7 loss saying, “It just devastated me. I let the city down,” per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans on both sides can appreciate the competitiveness the series held.

Now, Arizona takes on the highest challenge in the MLB Playoffs. They will face the Texas Rangers in what should be a thrilling World Series.