Nathan Eovaldi is the Texas Rangers' starter against Zac Gallen's Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series. News of Eovaldi taking the mound for Game 1 of the Fall Classic broke out on Wednesday, per Texas Rangers Insider.

Game 1 of the World Series Nathan Eovaldi

vs.

Zac Gallen Should be gooooooood pic.twitter.com/Fa1bi861cx — Texas Rangers Insider (@RangersInsiders) October 25, 2023

Can Nathan Eovaldi lead the Rangers to victory in Game 1?

Nathan Eovaldi is in his first season with the Rangers and 13th overall in the majors. The journeyman pitcher earned a World Series ring with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.

Eovaldi performed well on the mound for Texas manager Bruce Bochy in 2023. He had a 12-5 win-loss record and a 3.63 ERA for the Rangers in the regular season.

Nathan Eovaldi earned his seventh postseason victory in dramatic fashion in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fifth inning to silence the rowdy crowd at Minute Maid Park.

Nathan Eovaldi claimed he never paid attention to the noise because he was locked in at that moment. It turns out Alex Rodriguez has been helping Eovaldi pitch well in the postseason.

Eovaldi will take on Zac Gallen in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series on Friday. Gallen has been one of the best starters in the majors this year. He had a 17-9 win-loss record with a 3.47 ERA for the Diamondbacks. Gallen also finished sixth in MLB in strikeouts. His strong showing on the mound paved the way for his first career MLB All-Star selection.

Zac Gallen remained unfazed in his first MLB postseason appearance. He gave up just four earned runs in 11 innings of work in the NL Wild Card and NLDS rounds. Gallen's play in the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies tailed off. His ERA ballooned to 7.36 in two starts – both losses.

Who will emerge victorious in Game 1? Get your popcorn ready.