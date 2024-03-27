Game 5 of the World Series was ultimately the end of the road for the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, the night started out much more jovial for Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen.
The right-hander held a no-hitter heading into the seventh inning. However, Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager broke it up with a grounder down the third base line. Gallen still remembers that hit and what could've happened if Seager didn't get on base, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
“I even said it after the game to my dad – if I had gotten Seager out, I feel like I could've had a no-hitter,” Gallen said. “That's how locked in I felt.”
Seager didn't make all that great of contact – 67.2 miles per hour off the bat. However, third baseman Evan Longoria was in a shift and was more towards shortstop. Normally, he would be in position to make the play. But Gallen isn't making excuses and believes he should've executed a better pitch.
“An OK pitch I would say, a curveball that kind of backed up on me,” Gallen said. “I think if it has that extra finish down more on top of home plate, he probably hits it to one of the fielders if he doesn't swing and miss.”
The Diamondbacks would fall 5-0 in Game 5, losing the World Series. Gallen ended up pitching 6.1 innings one one-run ball, allowing three total hits and striking out six while walking just one. Despite the loss, Gallen was ultimately pleased with his performance and proud he can prove himself on the World Series stage.
“I wouldn't say I was defeated, it didn't take the wind out of my sails,” Gallen said. “It was almost like I proved myself on the biggest stage. I was locked in. I was there.”
Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks' want to run it back
Game 5 wasn't the only time Zac Gallen was able to show off his impressive pitching acumen. He ended the season holding a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA and a career-high 220 strikeouts compared to 47 walks. The righty earned the first All-Star nomination of his career and finished third in NL Cy Young voting.
Gallen will once again lead Arizona's rotation heading into the 2024 campaign. However, the Diamondbacks made sure to add some extra firepower behind their ace.
Early in the offseason, Arizona signed former Detroit Tigers hurler Eduardo Rodriguez. While he is still expected to make an impact in 2024, Rodriguez will be sidelined to bein the year with a lat strain. Once the injury was announced, the Diamondbacks went an signed Jordan Montgomery to a one-year deal. Coming off a World Series win with the Rangers, Montgomery was considered to be one of the top free agents remaining.
Add in a surging Merill Kelly and a litany of top prospects, the Diamondbacks suddenly have some of the scariest rotations in the league. But it all starts with Gallen.
He won't forget his performance in Game 5, nor how Arizona saw their World Series hopes wiped up. But with the talent and mental fortitude to bounce back, Gallen isn't looking for the Diamondbacks to lose their MLB standing anytime soon.