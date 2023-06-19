The Arizona Diamondbacks, believe it or not, have the best record in the National League West and the second-best record in the entire NL up to this point. It has been sensational in the desert, and shortstop Corbin Carroll has been a joy to watch as he runs away with the Rookie of the Year award. As a result, it remains to be seen whether or not they end up selling at the MLB Trade Deadline.

On the flip side, if they are really invested in making a run, they will try to land and bring in some talent. Regardless, the Diamondbacks will make some players available in hopes of bringing in some pieces, whether it be younger prospects or rentals, in hopes of winning the NL West.

Here are three Diamondbacks players who should be on the trade block when that time comes around.

3) Zach Davies, SP

The Diamondbacks signed Zach Davies in 2022, and he went just 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA last season. In 2023, he has a 1-3 record with an ugly 7.11 ERA in seven games, so his performance has left much to be desired. Davis is just a couple of years removed from a career resurgence as a member of the San Diego Padres, but he has failed off a cliff since then.

In each of his last two starts, he has failed to get out of the fourth inning, and on June 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, he went just 3.2 innings, giving up eight earned runs and nine hits. Now, Davies did suffer an injury at the beginning of the season and missed nearly two months. At times, he has been serviceable, including a 6.2-inning, two-run outing against the Washington Nationals at the start of June.

Regardless, the Diamondbacks can use another quality starting for the stretch run, and pairing Davies with a prospect could land them an upgrade at the position.

2) Christian Walker, 1B

It's surprising that Christian Walker has lasted in Arizona this long, especially after constant trade rumors. But is this the year they finally trade him? On one hand, the Diamondbacks would love to keep him as they make a run for a crown. Walker is hitting .270 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI on the year. However, they have to think about this from a long-term perspective.

If they trade Walker now, the return will be gigantic, and it will set them up for the future and they can slot in Pavin Smith at 1B for the time being. It's going to be interesting to see whether Arizona loads up this year or sells and builds for the future.

1) Josh Rojas, INF

This is arguably the best piece the Diamondbacks have at the moment as far as competitiveness goes. If they want to remain competitive, keeping Christian Walker is the way to go. Keeping reliever Andrew Chafin is also the smart move if Arizona is in it to win it. So, Josh Rojas becomes the most expendable player in Arizona.

Moreover, he will have interest from a number of teams due to his versatility. He can play all around the infield and has a ton of talent at the plate. In 2023, he is hitting just .235 with zero home runs and 26 RBI. Despite that, he brings a lot of talent to the ball club, but with Evan Longoria and Ketel Marte blocking his way to consistent playing time, he could be moved for a decent rental piece if Arizona decides to push the chips in.