In the wake of Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the need for pitching became even more evident for the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was a back-and-forth battle in the NL that ultimately came down to the very last out, with Arizona coming out with the victory. However, they found themselves giving up a staggering 16 runs to the Braves on an equal number of hits.

Following their return from the All-Star break, the Diamondbacks were swept by a resurgent Toronto Blue Jays team, giving up 19 runs over the course of three games. Moreover, they've lost 10 out of their last 15 games, allowing three or more runs in eight of those matchups, leading to a drop to third place in the NL West.

The Diamondbacks this season have a youthful roster, having benefitted significantly from their impressive farm system, particularly on the offensive side. Spearheading their lineup is Corbin Carroll, a formidable candidate for National League Rookie of the Year, who, at times, could be considered the MVP if not for Ronald Acuna Jr. Additionally, the team boasts other talented players like Geraldo Perdomo, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ketel Marte, and other rising rookies Jake McCarthy, and Alek Thomas.

Regarding their pitching, Zac Gallen stands out as a potential Cy Young award winner, having maintained an impressive 11-4 record this season with a 3.14 ERA. Merrill Kelly has also been a valuable asset to Arizona's starting rotation, registering a 9-4 record and a 3.22 ERA. However, Kelly is presently undergoing rehab starts after being placed on the injured list back on June 25, when a blood clot was discovered in his calf. Beyond these two, the Diamondbacks face challenges in their starting rotation, with the team currently ranking sixth worst in the league in terms of ERA (4.73).

With the MLB trade deadline nearing, the Diamondbacks biggest needs starts on the mound.

Marcus Stroman, SP, Chicago Cubs

Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen has pledged an aggressive approach at the trade deadline, with a careful balance between aggression and recklessness per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. One potential trade target that could significantly bolster the pitching rotation is Marcus Stroman, a starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs. Stroman's performances this season have solidified his status as one of the best pitchers in the National League. With a record of 10-6 and an impressive ERA of 2.88, along with a WHIP of 1.087, he represents a coveted asset in the trade market.

Stroman and the Cubs have went back and forth on what exactly the future holds for him in Chicago, with still a contract extension yet to be signed. If the Cubs are looking into a minor rebuild, then some of their corner pieces could come from Arizona if the deal is right.

Nevertheless, a trade for Stroman could prove challenging for Arizona as he might only be a rental option. Stroman holds a player-option for 2024 worth $21 million, yet he might decline it, thereby becoming a free agent and exploring potentially more lucrative offers. The question remains whether the Diamondbacks would consider such an investment worthwhile, where they would more than likely have to trade valuable parts of their farm system away.

Ultimately, acquiring Stroman would undoubtedly elevate the starting rotation of the Diamondbacks, potentially putting them in a prime spot to retake the lead in the NL West. However, the decision to pursue such a trade teeters on the delicate balance between aggressive and reckless strategies that Hazen spoke of.

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, Detroit Tigers

Another problem facing the Diamondbacks in their quest for a starting pitcher is the limited availability of quality pitchers this season on the market. The parity among teams, with many hovering around .500, means one good week could put them back into contention. The Detroit Tigers are great example of this situation, as the AL Central has been a turbulent mess, with no team decisively asserting dominance over the others. Currently, the Tigers trail the first-place Minnesota Twins by only six games, making a playoff push well within their reach.

If the Tigers were to become sellers, then Eduardo Rodriguez could be an intriguing option for the Diamondbacks to seek out. Rodriguez has had a bit of resurgence this year, dropping his ERA from last year's 4.05 to 2.70 this season. This will certainly put a lot of eyes on the 30-year-old left-handed pitcher, including that of Arizona. The problem with Rodriguez comes in his contract. With three-years, $49 million left on his deal, he can opt-out if he chooses in the offseason, becoming a free agent. That definitely could entice the Tigers to look for suitors, while simultaneously scaring others away.