We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the weekend's MLB action as we head to the National League for our next matchup. The Arizona Diamondbacks will continue their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Cubs prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Cubs Projected Starters

Zac Gallen (RHP) vs. Kyle Henricks (RHP)

Zac Gallen (6-5) with a 3.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 76 K, 76.2 IP

Last Start: 7/14 vs. TOR (L) – 3.2 IP, 6 ER, 1 K

2024 Road Splits: (2-2) with a 4.65 ERA, .248 OBA, 33 K, 31.0 IP

Kyle Hendricks (2-7) with a 6.78 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 50 K, 70.1 IP

Last Start: 7/12 @ STL (W) – 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: (1-3) with a 6.37 ERA, .323 OBA, 27 K, 29.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Cubs Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -134

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT

TV: FOX, Marquee Sports Network, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently tied for second in the NL West and they sit seven games back of the leading Los Angeles Dodgers. After a rocky few months throughout the season, they managed to close the first half on a high note, winning 10 of their last 15 games. They also managed back-to-back series wins over the Padres and Dodgers before the break, so they've put themselves in a good position to make a run at this juncture of the season. After a loss to the Blue Jays, they currently lead the Cubs in Game 1 at the time of writing this article.

The Diamondbacks will send veteran Zac Gallen to the mound behind his winning record. He's dealt with a few nagging injuries throughout the first half, but he's been able to bounce back and slowly work his way back into this rotation. They've lost his last two starts and he's given up 10 runs during those appearances. He had a very rough game in his last, earning six runs in three innings and getting the early hook from his manager. Look for Gallen to be determined in finding his control and putting together a better outing.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Cubs are currently last in the NL Central and they sit 8.5 games back of the lead. They're just four games under .500 and even though it may not be a complete wash of a season, they're having a difficult time keeping up with the competition within the division this year. They saw a number of successful runs during the beginning of the season, but since slowed down with a number of losing runs. They actually managed to end the first half on a solid streak of 7-3 with five consecutive wins. They're also happy to play at Wrigley where they post a 25-21 record.

Longtime Chicago Cub Kyle Hendricks will get the nod on this start as he tries for just his second home win in five starts. He's had a number of appearances in relief this year in which he's kept teams under control and given his team a chance. However, with injuries to their rotation, he'll have to try and improve on his home record here as he allows a .323 average to opponents. Kyle Hendricks has always been a ground ball pitcher and while we shouldn't expect him to strike too many batters out, he'll give his defense a chance to make some plays and grab easy outs.

Final Diamondbacks-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks will have a crucial second half to their season as they try to remain in the postseason discussion and give the Los Angeles Dodgers a run for their money. The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, have a long road to go if they want to be competitive in their division and it'll have to start with them picking up a win in this series. As it stands, it looks as though the Diamondbacks will take Game 1 of this series.

We have to give the pitching edge to Arizona in this matchup as Zac Gallen has simply been more consistent throughout the year. Even though he's still easing back from IL and got shelled in his last outing, he's been much more leveled in his approach than his counterpart in Hendricks. Hendricks' command hasn't really been on-point this year and he's not particularly comfortable in these starting spots as he used to be.

For our final prediction, let's roll with the Arizona Diamondbacks to pick up this win and gain an advantage in this series.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Diamondbacks-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks ML (-134)