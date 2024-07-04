Zac Gallen will take the mound for the Diamondbacks in the series finale with the Dodgers on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers Projected Starters

Zac Gallen vs. Landon Knack

Zac Gallen (6-4) with a 2.83 ERA and 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Zac Gallen allowed a hit and a walk while striking out seven over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Saturday.

2024 Road Splits: Zac Gallen isn't nearly as good on the road as he is at home where he is 2-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

Landon Knack (1-1) with a 2.08 ERA and 0.96 WHIP

Last Start: Landon Knack allowed a run on five hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

2024 Home Splits: Landon Knack has been dominant in his three home starts where he is 0-1 with a 1.84 ERA and 0.89 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Dodgers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +112

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Time: 9:10 pm ET/6:10 pm PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks are poised to secure a crucial victory against Landon Knack and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Thursday's series finale at Dodger Stadium.

Gallen has been a dominant force on the mound this season, showcasing his ability to shut down even the most potent offenses. His impressive track record includes a scoreless streak earlier in the year, demonstrating his capacity to keep runs off the board. With a repertoire that includes pinpoint control and the ability to strike out batters at a high rate, Gallen is well-equipped to neutralize the Dodgers' lineup.

The Diamondbacks' offense has shown flashes of brilliance, and they're due for a breakout performance. Facing a relatively inexperienced pitcher in Landon Knack, Arizona's hitters should be able to capitalize on any mistakes and provide Gallen with the run support he needs.

While the Dodgers boast a formidable lineup, they've shown vulnerability at times, especially against top-tier pitching. Gallen's ability to mix his pitches and keep hitters off-balance should prove particularly effective against Los Angeles' aggressive approach at the plate.

Moreover, the Diamondbacks have demonstrated resilience on the road this season, showing they can compete in hostile environments. This mental toughness will be crucial as they look to clinch a series win against their division rivals.

Gallen's recent performances suggest he's hitting his stride at the perfect time. His ability to work deep into games not only gives Arizona a chance to win but also helps preserve their bullpen for future contests. With Zac Gallen's elite pitching, the potential for offensive fireworks against a less experienced starter, and the team's road resilience, the Diamondbacks are well-positioned to secure a victory in Thursday's series finale against the Dodgers.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers are primed to secure a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Thursday's series finale at Dodger Stadium, with Landon Knack taking the mound against Zac Gallen.

Landon Knack, despite his limited major league experience, has been nothing short of impressive in his six starts for the Dodgers. With a stellar 2.08 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP, Knack has consistently kept opposing offenses at bay. His ability to limit damage has been remarkable, as he hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his starts thus far. This level of consistency will be crucial against a Diamondbacks lineup that has shown flashes of power but can be inconsistent.

The Dodgers' offensive firepower, led by the formidable trio of Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez, and Shohei Ohtani, presents a significant challenge for any pitcher, including Gallen. While these stars have had mixed results against Arizona this season, their ability to break out at any moment keeps opposing pitchers on edge.

Homefield advantage will play a significant role in this matchup. The Dodgers have historically been tough to beat at Dodgers Stadium, and the energy from their home crowd could provide the extra boost needed to overcome Gallen and the Diamondbacks.

With Knack's impressive form, the Dodgers' potent offense, and the home-field advantage, Los Angeles is well-positioned to clinch the series against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks and Dodgers are on different trajectories right now with the Diamondbacks trying to claw their way to a potential wild card spot while the Dodgers are primed to take the NL West and cruise into the playoffs as one of the top seeds. In this matchup, we can expect a pitching duel between Zac Gallen and Landon Knack where runs will come at a premium.

Ultimately, this game will be close throughout until the Dodgers get to the Diamondbacks bullpen where they will take full advantage giving Knack enough run support to get him his second win of the season.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-132), Under 8.5 (-110)