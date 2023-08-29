The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Dodgers.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have had a really weird 2023 MLB season. They were 50-34 in their first 84 games. They led the National League West for a good portion of the month of June and were outplaying the Los Angeles Dodgers for much of the first half of the season, something absolutely no one would have predicted in late March or early April. Manager Torey Lovullo was getting the most out of a young and hungry lineup which has used its speed and aggression to take extra bases in the running game and put pressure on opposing defenses. The bullpen held up well in the first half of the season, and the Diamondbacks were tied for first place at the All-Star break.

After the first 84 games, however, the Diamondbacks went into a complete tailspin. They lost 25 of their next 32 games. They offense dried up. Young players who were on fire in the first three months of the season cooled off. Whether it was opposing teams scouting the hitters better — and finding superior patterns — or the young players hitting the wall in their first real playoff push, Arizona lost all sense of how to play. Crucially, the bullpen — which was stable in the first half of the season — largely collapsed in this awful 32-game stretch. Opposing teams pounced on the bullpen and caused this 7-25 nosedive which brought Arizona under the .500 mark after being 16 over .500 at the start of July.

It seemed that the season was slipping away.

Yet, that wasn't the final story.

The Diamondbacks are 12-4 in their last 16 games. They just won three of four against the Cincinnati Reds to move back into a playoff spot. They lead the San Francisco Giants by half a game for the third and final wild card spot. The D-Backs lead the Reds by 1.5 games and the Miami Marlins by 2.5 games.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Dodgers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-154)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

TV: MLB (Diamondbacks) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have rediscovered how to hit and win close games late. The offense was horrible in the team's month-long slump after the All-Star break, but it has come alive in the past two weeks. A 12-4 record speaks for itself, but what's even more impressive than the 12-4 record in the team's last 16 games is that this young ballclub — which easily could have crumbled — fought back and got off the canvas. That shows this is a tough team which won't go away. The Diamonbacks won five of eight games against the Dodgers in the early part of the season. Expect Arizona to fight and scratch for every base and give the Dodgers headaches.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are a much better team than the Diamondbacks, but beyond that, the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball since early June. Los Angeles was 39-33 in its first 72 games. In its last 58 games, Los Angeles is 42-16, which is close to a 120-win pace if maintained over 162 games. Los Angeles is 22-4 in the month of August. To put the Dodgers' run in perspective, the Seattle Mariners have won 20 games in August to surge into first place in the American League West, and yet the Mariners don't have the most wins in August of any MLB team. The Dodgers are closing in on the Atlanta Braves for the best record in the National League. That is now a real competition for the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are simply on fire. Why mess with success? Take Los Angeles.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5