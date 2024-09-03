ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an NL West showdown as the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Giants Projected Starters

Ryne Nelson vs. Kyle Harrison

Ryne Nelson (9-6) with a 4.22 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP

Last Start: Nelson went 6.1 innings in his last start, giving up eight hits and two home runs. He would surrender just two runs as he took the no-decision and the Diamondbacks lost to the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: In 14 road games this year, Nelson is 5-3 with a 3.79 ERA and a .256 opponent batting average.

Kyle Harrison (7-6) with a 4.22 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Harrison went 4.1 innings in his last start, giving up four hits, a home run, and three walks. He would surrender five runs and take the loss to the Brewers.

2024 Home Splits: Harrison is 4-1 with a 3.43 ERA in 11 starts at home this year. He has a .247 opponent batting average in those games.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -126

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Time: 9:45 PM ET/ 6:45 PM PT

TV: ARID/NBCSBA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are first in the majors in runs scored while sitting second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Ketel Marte has led the way. He is hitting .298 this year with 30 home runs, 81 RBIs and 81 runs scored, but is still on the IL. Eugenio Suarez will be one of the players looking to step up. He is hitting .238 on the year with a .306 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 68 runs scored. Crobin Carroll has not been hitting great, but he is getting on base. He is hitting just .230 with a .316 on-base percentage. Carroll has 19 home runs and 64 RBIs while he has scored 101 times. Further, he has stolen 22 bases this year.

Corbin Carroll has also been on fire at the plate. He is hitting .391 in the last week with five home runs, 11 RBIs, a stolen base, and eight runs scored. Meanwhile, Randal Grichuk has also been solid. HE is hitting .417 in the last week with two home runs and six RBIS while scoring four times. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Josh Bell. Bell is hitting .429 in the last week with two RBIs and four runs scored. The Diamondbacks are hitting .289 in their last six games, with 12 home runs and 42 runs scored.

Current Diamondbacks have 27 career at-bats against Kyle Harrison. They have hit just .185 against him. Kevin Newman has the most success, going two for four with three RBIs. Meanwhile, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is two for five with a double.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 18th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 20th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging percentage. Matt Chapman leads the way this year. He is hitting .248 on the year with a .334 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 68 RBIs, and has scored 89 times. Joining him in having a solid year is Heliot Ramos. He is hitting .275 on the year with a .333 on-base percentage. Ramos has 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats is Michael Conforto. He is hitting just .229 this year but with a .308 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 55 RBIs and 44 runs scored this year.

Matt Chapman has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .381 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Mike Yastrzemski is not hitting well in the last week, but driving in runs. He has hit just .176 in the last week, but has a .333 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored. The Giants have struggled at the plate as of late. In the last six games, they are hitting just .180 with five home runs and 19 runs scored.

The Giants have 61 career at-bats against Ryne Nelson. They have hit .295 against him. Michael Conforto has the most experience and is 3-11 with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Patrick Bailer is 2-9 with a double, while Matt Chapman is 3-7 with a double and an RBI.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

Ryne Nelson has been solid as of late. He has given up two or fewer runs in each of his last four starts while having an ERA of 3.19 in August. Since the start of July, the Diamondbacks have won eight of the 11 games he has started. Meanwhile, Kyle Harrison struggled in August. The Giants went 2-3 in his starts while he had a 6.38 ERA and was credited with two of the losses. Further, the Diamondbacks offense has been great. Take the Diamondbacks to get the win in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-126)