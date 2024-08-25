ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the Diamondbacks in the finale of their series with the Guardians on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Red Sox Projected Starters

Merrill Kelly vs. Tanner Houck

Merrill Kelly (3-0) with a 3.63 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP

Last Start: Merrill Kelly did not factor into the decision, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings Sunday against the Rays. He struck out four.

2024 Road Splits: Merrill Kelly hasn’t been great on the road in his small sample size where he is 1-0 but has a 6.55 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP.

Tanner Houck (8-8) with a 3.01 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Tanner Houck allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over six innings in a no-decision against Houston on Monday.

2024 Home Splits: Tanner Houck has played great at home despite a 4-5 record he has a 2.94 ERA with 1.13 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Red Sox Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +122

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-112)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 PM PT

TV: NESN, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Arizona Diamondbacks prepare to face the Boston Red Sox in the series finale on Sunday, all signs point to a victory for the surging D-backs behind the arm of Merrill Kelly. The Diamondbacks enter this matchup riding a wave of momentum, having won their last five games, including a convincing 4-1 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Merrill Kelly (3-0) takes the mound for Arizona, bringing his undefeated record and consistent performance to Fenway Park. Kelly’s ability to keep hitters off balance and work deep into games has been a key factor in the Diamondbacks’ recent success. His experience and composure will be crucial in navigating the historic confines of Fenway.

The Diamondbacks’ offense has been clicking, demonstrating patience at the plate and capitalizing on opportunities. Their ability to work counts and draw walks, as evidenced by the six free passes they earned on Saturday, puts constant pressure on opposing pitchers.

On the other side, Tanner Houck (8-8) will start for the Red Sox. While Houck has shown flashes of brilliance, his inconsistent record suggests a vulnerability that the Diamondbacks’ lineup can exploit. Arizona’s balanced offensive attack, featuring power threats like Joc Pederson and clutch hitters like Eugenio Suárez, should be able to find success against Houck.

Furthermore, the Diamondbacks’ bullpen has been solid, providing reliable support to close out games. This depth allows Kelly to pitch with confidence, knowing he has backup if needed. With their winning streak, offensive prowess, and Kelly’s strong pitching, the Diamondbacks are primed to secure a series sweep against the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Boston Red Sox prepare to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series finale on Sunday, the Red Sox has a strong chance to bounce back and secure a victory behind the arm of Tanner Houck. Despite the Diamondbacks’ recent success, the Red Sox have a great chance to take this win at home

Tanner Houck has been a model of consistency lately, delivering quality starts in each of his last three outings. This reliability on the mound gives the Red Sox a solid foundation to build upon. Houck’s ability to work deep into games and keep opposing hitters off balance will be crucial in neutralizing the Diamondbacks’ potent offense.

The Red Sox offense, while somewhat quiet in recent games, remains one of the most formidable in the league. They rank second in the MLB with 1161 total hits and fifth with 631 runs scored. This offensive firepower, combined with their collective .260 batting average and .438 slugging percentage (second in the league), suggests they’re due for a breakout performance.

Fenway Park’s unique dimensions could play a significant role in this matchup. The Red Sox hitters are intimately familiar with the nuances of their home field, which could give them an edge against Merrill Kelly, who may not be as accustomed to pitching in this historic venue.

While Kelly has been solid for the Diamondbacks, his last outing against the Rays saw him allow six earned runs. This potential vulnerability could be exploited by the Red Sox’s experienced lineup. With Houck’s consistency, the Red Sox’s offensive potential, and the home-field advantage, Boston is well-positioned to halt the Diamondbacks’ winning streak and claim a victory in this Sunday afternoon clash.

Final Diamondbacks-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Boston Red Sox, the edge goes to the Diamondbacks with Merrill Kelly on the mound. Despite Kelly’s recent rough outing, he’s been consistently effective this season with a 3-0 record and 3.63 ERA. The Diamondbacks’ league-leading offense (5.35 runs per game) should provide ample support against Tanner Houck, who has struggled recently with a 4.18 ERA in August.

Arizona’s momentum, winning four of their last five series, contrasts with Boston’s home struggles. The Diamondbacks’ strong road performance and Kelly’s past success against the Red Sox (1.26 ERA in his last two starts) further tip the scales. Expect a close game, but Arizona should prevail with a predicted score of 5-4, continuing their push in the NL West race.

Final Diamondbacks-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks ML (+122), Under 9.5 (-112)