“The only man I was ever afraid of was a woman named Griselda Blanco,” - Pablo Escobar

The recent release of the Netflix series featuring Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco has sparked curiosity about the notorious Colombian drug lord's potential connections. Specifically, viewers are left wondering if Pablo Escobar and Griselda Blanco knew each other, considering their overlapping roles in the drug trade. Let's delve into the intricacies of their relationship, the portrayal in the new series, and the historical context surrounding these two infamous figures.

“The only man I was ever afraid of was a woman named Griselda Blanco.” – Pablo Escobar. pic.twitter.com/sfZPRTpugu — Barbie 🇱🇧 (@Xxprncessx) January 28, 2024

A Cryptic Quote: “The only man I was ever afraid of was a woman named Griselda Blanco.”

The Netflix series opens with a cryptic quote from Pablo Escobar, emphasizing the fear he had of Griselda Blanco. This intriguing statement sets the stage for speculation about their relationship and interactions. While it's clear that they were aware of each other's power, the extent of their connection remains shrouded in mystery.

Deviation from Traditional Narratives: A Necessary Departure?

The creators of the Netflix series, including Eric Newman, the executive producer, explain the decision to focus on Griselda Blanco in a departure from traditional narratives. Newman notes that previous stories about Blanco were often told or written by men in the same business or those attempting to catch her. This departure allows for a fresh perspective, challenging the demonization of Griselda by providing a narrative shaped by her experiences and the loyalty she inspired.

Griselda Blanco's Anomaly in the Drug World

Griselda Blanco remains a unique figure in the drug world. Eric Newman emphasizes that there has never been a woman who achieved her level of prominence in any drug cartel. This anomaly adds an additional layer of interest to her story, prompting the creators to explore her narrative outside the confines of the Narcos series, which predominantly focuses on male figures in the drug trade.

Griselda Blanco's Omission in Narcos

Surprisingly, Griselda Blanco never made an appearance in the popular Narcos series, despite her notorious reputation in the drug trade. Eric Newman, the creator and executive producer of both Narcos and the new series on Blanco, shed light on this decision. He emphasized that fitting Griselda's unique story into Narcos wouldn't do it justice. Her unparalleled prominence as a woman in the male-dominated world of drug cartels demanded a dedicated portrayal, leading to the creation of a separate series that explores her life.

Sofia Vergara's Perspective on Griselda's Role

Sofia Vergara, who portrays Griselda Blanco in the Netflix series, sheds light on the importance of the role. She emphasizes that the narrative extends beyond sex, politics, and gender norms. Vergara wants the audience to recognize the ease with which power can corrupt individuals, making Griselda's story a compelling exploration of how she became blinded by power, ultimately becoming one of the powerful figures she once stood up to.

Rivals and Lovers: Unconfirmed Rumors

Rumors have circulated about the potential romantic and rivalrous relationship between Griselda Blanco and Pablo Escobar. Some suggest that they were lovers and rivals thanks to what she wrote about him in her diary, hinting at a complex dynamic between the two notorious figures. However, these speculations remain unconfirmed, adding an air of mystery to their interactions.

Historical Context: Griselda Blanco's Early Encounter with Pablo Escobar

Griselda Blanco was reportedly five years older than Pablo Escobar when they met in Miami in the late '70s. At this time, Escobar was not yet the infamous drug lord but rather a car thief. Reports suggest that Blanco, having more experience in the drug trade, played a crucial role in introducing Escobar to the world of narcotics.

Shared Cemetery: A Connection Beyond Death

An interesting connection between Griselda Blanco and Pablo Escobar lies in their shared burial ground. Both are in the same cemetery, Monte Sacro Cemetery in Colombia, highlighting a connection that transcends their tumultuous lives. This shared cemetery adds a layer of symbolism to their legacy.

The part in Episode one where ol boy wiped their slate clean wasn’t making much sense until I googled ‘young Griselda Blanco’ #GriseldaNetflix pic.twitter.com/uFgHV6O3BU — ⚜️ (@RobbBeaux) January 30, 2024

Conclusion: Unraveling the Mystery

While the Netflix series provides a nuanced perspective on Griselda Blanco's life, the question of her relationship with Pablo Escobar remains unanswered. The cryptic quote from Escobar, the unconfirmed rumors of rivalry and romance, and the historical context of their early encounter create a rich tapestry of speculation. The series challenges traditional narratives, offering viewers a chance to explore the life of a woman who defied norms in a male-dominated world, leaving the mystery of her relationship with Escobar open to interpretation. As the final season unfolds, audiences will undoubtedly be captivated by the complex web of connections between these two enigmatic figures.