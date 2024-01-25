Sofia Vergara keeps her cool in response to lawsuit over Griselda portrayal

Sofia Vergara and Netflix are facing a lawsuit filed by the children of the late Griselda Blanco over the upcoming limited true crime series “Griselda.” The suit alleges that the series uses the family's images and likenesses without proper authorization, per IndieWire. Vergara, who is the lead star and executive producer of the series, responded to the legal claim in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She expressed that she “started from being fascinated by her, because she achieved many things that it was impossible for a woman,” even though they were considered horrific.

Meanwhile, “Griselda” creator Eric Newman, who has previously dealt with similar claims from the Escobar family regarding the TV series “Narcos,” stated that it's not his first time facing negative responses to his work. He emphasized that the series aimed to tell a specific story, and he believes they accomplished that without preventing others from telling their own versions.

The lawsuit, brought by Blanco's family, claims that Michael Blanco, Griselda's son, had been interviewed by individuals shopping a project about his mother from 2009 to 2022. However, he alleges that Netflix did not consult him on the true story of Griselda, despite using stories from the family. The lawsuit asserts that Blanco's children did not give permission for their likenesses and interviews to be used in the production.

Initially seeking to prevent the miniseries from being released, the show is now streaming on Netflix. While the cast of “Griselda” does not feature Blanco's children in main roles, the legal claims raise questions about the authenticity of the show's portrayal. The outcome of the lawsuit will likely depend on the presentation of specific proof supporting Blanco's children's claims regarding unauthorized interviews inspiring the series. Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara continues her press run for the series.