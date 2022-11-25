Published November 25, 2022

Ah yes, the power of social media anonymity. The use of burner social media accounts has become more and more commonplace in recent years due to the considerable freedom being able to express whatever opinion you have without them being tied to your name gives. Kevin Durant famously lambasted the Oklahoma City Thunder when he forgot to switch accounts, while former Philadelphia 76ers executive Bryan Colangelo resigned from his job due to his wife’s burner shenanigans.

And now… did The Athletic’s Shams Charania, one of the most reputable sources of NBA news, just accidentally reveal to the whole world that he’s operating Hoop Central, one of the most-followed NBA highlight/discussion Twitter accounts?

Hoop Central, in a now-deleted tweet, posted a screenshot of Draymond Green’s response to Charania’s Instagram post detailing Patrick Beverley’s three-game suspension for shoving Deandre Ayton.

While that seems innocuous enough, Twitter users pointed out that the screenshot must have come from Charania himself, seeing as to how the user who took the screengrab has the same profile picture as Charania himself. In addition, the reply option was also present, which only becomes available to the original poster.

The plot thickens.

Some Twitter users pointed out that all of those purported evidence doesn’t necessarily mean that Shams Charania is the mastermind behind Hoops Central. They argued that Charania could have sent the screenshot to the admins behind the viral account. Moreover, others asserted that perhaps a third-party is in charge of both social media accounts.

Nevertheless, Twitter still had a field day over Charania’s alleged burner blunder.

This is not an issue that will be laid to rest soon enough. Twitter users, ever the sleuths, will surely dig up more evidence in the coming days. Stay tuned.