At the 2024 VMAs, Taylor Swift won seven awards, but did she announce Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

Some Swifties figured that the VMAs was the right time to announce the project. At the Grammys in February 2024, Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. During her acceptance speech for the former, she announced her latest album of original music, The Tortured Poets Department.

Plus, Swift showed up to the VMAs in a Reputation-coded outfit. The yellow and black plaid outfit also featured leather gloves and boots. It looked like a return to her grunge era, especially with the smokey eye makeup.

Did Taylor Swift make a big announcement at the VMAs?

But no, Taylor Swift did not announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) at the VMAs. Sorry, Swifties, the announcement is likely coming sooner rather than later. But it was not on September 11, 2024.

Instead, Swift took the time to thank her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the ceremony during her Video of the Year acceptance speech. She also encouraged her fans to vote in the 2024 presidential election that is coming up.

When will Swift announce Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

It is unclear when Swift will announce Reputation (Taylor's Version). For one thing, the album is not confirmed to come out in 2025.

Judging by Swift's recent release patterns, it would imply that both Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) will be released in 2025. She started the series of re-recorded albums in 2021 with Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version).

This came after a year, 2020, during which Swift released two studio albums, Folklore and Evermore. After 2021, Swift released Midnights in 2022. The following year, she released two more re-recorded albums, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

That leaves Reputation and her self-titled debut album as the only albums released by Big Machine Records left to be re-recorded. She released The Tortured Poets Department, her 11th studio album of original material, in April 2024. So, 2025 appears to be the final year of re-releases.

The announcement should come sooner rather than later. Even if she did not do it at the VMAs, she still has 18 shows remaining on the Eras Tour.

The Eras Tour is slated to conclude on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. Swift could close the tour by announcing the next (Taylor's Version) album. This could satisfy their appetite for material once the tour concludes.

What is Reputation?

Reputation is Swift's 6th studio album. The album mostly focused on the scrutiny surrounding her personal life. It featured hit songs like “End Game,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “Ready For It?” The album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. However, it did not win.

It also helped launch Swift's touring career to new heights. The Reputation Stadium Tour was Swift's first all-stadium tour. The itinerary consisted of 53 shows across several legs.

This was the final tour before the pandemic. Swift then started the Eras Tour on March 17, 2023, over four years after the conclusion of the Reputation Stadium Tour.