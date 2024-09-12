At the 2024 VMAs, Taylor Swift won seven awards and thanked her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, for his support.

During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year (“Fortnight”) at the 2024 VMAs, she thanked all of the hands involved in the video. This included her supportive boyfriend. She recalled how he rooted her on from the sidelines.

“Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take, and I’d say cut, and we’d be done with that take, I’d always hear someone cheering and like, ‘Whoo!’ from across the studio,” Swift recalled. “And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”

The mention of Kelce’s name was met with a positive response from the crowd. They cheered upon Swift saying his name. At the end of her speech, she encouraged her fans to vote.

Her speech comes a day after Swift officially endorsed Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. In her endorsement post, she similarly encouraged fans to do their research and vote come November.

As mentioned, Taylor Swift was a big winner at the 2024 VMAs. She won seven total awards, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Collaboration (with Post Malone).

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Pop culture’s biggest couple

Since September 2023, Swift and Kelce have been in one of the biggest celebrity relationships. It started in July 2023 when Kelce revealed he attempted to give Swift his phone number after an Eras Tour show.

A couple of months later, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs won that game in dominating fashion, 41-10.

Throughout the rest of the year, Swift went to 12 more games. Her total number of Chiefs games attended was 13 (her favorite number) during her first season while dating Kelce.

These games included Super Bowl LVIII, which the Chiefs won in overtime, 25-22. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers for the second time in the Super Bowl during the Patrick Mahomes era.

During the offseason, Kelce attended several of Swift’s Eras Tour shows. He was especially present during the European leg of the tour, which began on May 9, 2024.

He joined her on stage during her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during her June 23 show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Travis Kelce was a background dancer for Swift during that performance.

Now, Swift is on a two-month break from the Eras Tour. She attended the Chiefs’ first game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5. Perhaps this is the first of several games that Swift attends during the NFL season.

Swift’s Eras Tour

On October 18, Swift will resume the Eras Tour with the first of three shows in Miami, Florida. She will play nine shows across the United States through November 3 before heading to Canada. Swift will then play the final nine shows across Toronto and Vancouver, Canada.

This is the final leg of the blockbuster Eras Tour, which began on March 17, 2023. It is her most ambitious tour to date, running over three hours in length and featuring over 40 songs in each setlist.