Taylor Swift has arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards and her outfit is Reputation-coded. The singer stunned on the red carpet with a yellow and black plaid bustier top with an attached matching skirt. She added bondage-like leather gloves and black thigh-high boots. For makeup, she wore a muted red lip and a smokey eye.

While Swift has yet to announce the re-release of her 2017 album Reputation, fans believe that her grunge look is a a hint of the singer stepping back into that era.

Swift is the most-nominated artist this year with 12. Following behind the 13-time Grammy winner is Post Malone.

The VMAs which is hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, recently spoke to People about wanting to collab with the pop star.

“I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day,” Megan tells the publication.

“She's a stallion too, she's a tall girl,” Megan adds. “I love that. We would be so cute next to each other.”

For the NFL season opener, Megan worked with Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce in Pepsi's new commercial.

Megan reminisced about last year's VMAs when Swift was seen on camera hyping her and Cardi B during the performance of “Bongos.'

“Her real name is Tay Tay,” the rapper joked, “because when I looked back and saw the clips of how she was turning up, I said, ‘Taylor Swift, friend, you better be having a bash while we up here shaking it.' ”

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

Swift recently made headlines following the presidential debate between Republican candidate Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The singer endorsed Harris and Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she captioned a photo of herself holding her cat Benjamin. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Swift concluded her message by signing, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady,” referencing Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance's 2021 controversial comments.