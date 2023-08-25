Diddy is making good on his promise to Jackson State, presenting his $1 million dollar donation to Jackson State at the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Saturday evening. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, pledged to give $1 million dollars a piece to his alma mater Howard University and Jackson State University during the 2022 BET Awards as he was accepting his Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Before I leave, I want to donate a million dollars to Howard University and also I'm going to drop another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State because we should play for us!”

Many questioned if Combs would make good on his pledge to donate to the two HBCUs. However, per KC-1400 Meida, Jackson State Interim President Dr. Elaine Hayes Anthony announced in June that he did indeed donate to the Tiger's athletic program.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“P Diddy, as our students called him and as we probably know him as Sean Combs, has released one million dollars to Jackson State for athletics and we're very, very pleased about that. We will be receiving $332,000 by June 23rd as a first installment, and then we'll get another in 2024 and another in 2025.”

MEAC/SWAC Challenge Executive Director John Grant exclusively announced Diddy's presentation to Jackson State at the game in an exclusive interview with Dr. Cavil's Inside The HBCU Sports Lab.

“We'll have a special guest at this game that's going to be making a special contribution… [Sean “Diddy” Combs] will be on-site at this year's Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge to present that $1 million dollar check to Jackson State football. He will be there…will be there to enjoy the game. He will be speaking with the team before and you may see him run out with the team as an honorary captain for this year's kickoff.”

The inclusion of Diddy in the festivities of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge is sure to add even more to the experience. Jackson State faces off against South Carolina State in the 18th edition of the game tomorrow at 7:30 PM EST on ABC.