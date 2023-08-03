The Texas football program has former quarterback and 2005 national champion Vince Young working with the athletic department, and he is bringing some intensity to practice. Vince Young reportedly humbled five-star running back CJ Baxter during a practice.

“You ain't ready, rook!” Young shouted at CJ Baxter, according to Chip Brown of Horns247. “You didn't even tape your wrists right!”

Baxter was not the only target of Young. Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was a target as well.

“That's 20 pushups, Mitchell!” Young yelled at Adonai Mitchell, according to Brown. “Be accountable!”

It might seem over-the-top, but a Texas football staffer said that Young is a great presence at practices, because he keeps everyone accountable.

“We need him [Young] here every day of camp, staying on top of everyone,” the staffer said, via Brown. “No one talks trash like that dude.”

Young is infamous for his trash talk going back to his playing days with the Texas football program. His most notable line was from the 2005 national championship game against USC, when before the game-winning drive he told his teammates, “Time to let your nuts hang.” Young ran in a game-winning touchdown against USC in the waning seconds.

The Texas football program is looking to return to glory. This will be the final season in the Big 12, before the Longhorns transition to the SEC for the 2024 season. It will be interesting to see if Young's presence can help Texas make progress on returning to the top of the college football world this season.