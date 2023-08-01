Texas football assistant coach Jeff Banks is not overblowing the early season matchup against Alabama. Banks, who is the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and tight ends coach for Texas, doesn't consider this game any bigger than their other matchups this season.

Banks also previously coached for Alabama where he was the tight end coach and special teams coordinator. Not only is this a school rivalry for Texas, but a reunion for Banks who was part of the Crimson Tide from 2018-2020 before joining Texas in 2021. Yet Banks is calm and collected about the matchup saying, “We're just going to play another road game. Just as hard in Kansas and Iowa State as it is going to be in Tuscaloosa. It's just bigger and more people,” per Anwar Richardson of Orange Bloods.

The Texas-Alabama rivalry goes all the way back to 1902, when Texas won the first game between two foes. What makes this rivalry is special is the teams have only played 10 times over an 120 year span. This is the first time that the two schools will face off in back-to-back years throughout the history of their rivalry. However, the teams will be facing off much more going forward as Texas joins the SEC.

Though Texas owns the rivalry 7-2-1, Alabama has won the past two matchups. Alabama barely beat Texas last season 20-19 in a brutally close game at Texas. However, for the Longhorns to snap Alabama's win streak, they'll have to beat them on the road this time. Still, even will all the storylines and history, Jeff Banks sees it as simply another road game on the calendar, like versus Kansas and Iowa State. Surely, the crowds and fanfare will suggest otherwise come game day.

Texas will take on Alabama on September 9th, the 11th all time matchup between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide.