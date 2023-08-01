The Texas football team is working to finally put it all together in 2023, and the hype hasn't been this high in a decade. Star QB Quinn Ewers returns for the Longhorns, and head coach Steve Sarkisian is confidently backing his guy after offseason improvements.

Sarkisian appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and discussed how Ewers is ready to take it to the next level this year in an NFL style offense, after advancing his diet and skillset in spring practice.

“We kind of felt like last year was his first year with us. There were some great moments where he played lights out… and there were some growing pains,” Sarkisian said.

The Longhorns went 6-3 in the Big 12 in 2022, finishing at third in the conference. They enjoyed a 49-0 beatdown of their arch rival, the Oklahoma Sooners, that helped fire up the fanbase. Ewers threw for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season, and returns with great expectations

“We're running an NFL offense… historically going into year two, that's when we really see that step up. All signs point to that's where Quinn's going this year for us,” the head coach finished.

Ewers was named to the Maxwell Award watch list for best quarterback in the nation. He leads a Longhorns team that is favored to dominate in 2023 after many long years of shortcomings that began with major hype. Texas is sitting with even +100 odds to win the Big 12 Championship, and are favored to get over 9.5 wins per DraftKings Sportsbook.