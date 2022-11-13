Published November 13, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts’, and more specifically Jim Irsay’s, decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday after firing Frank Reich has not sat well with some people. That includes NFL analyst and former linebacker Bill Cowher, who made his opinions on the matter very clear on Sunday morning. Without holding back even a tiny bit, Cowher unleashed on the Colts and Irsay, calling their decision to name Saturday the head coach a “disgrace to the coaching profession,” via CBS Sports.

"It's a disgrace to the coaching profession."@CowherCBS's emotional reaction to the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday. pic.twitter.com/B8QCSJZpPW — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 13, 2022

“I’m speaking on behalf of the coaching profession,” started Cowher. “I know for a fact Jeff Saturday was offered the opportunity to become an assistant coach with the Indianapolis Colts multiple times over the past four years. He declined…

“That being said, Jeff Saturday has taken a position as a consultant for the Indianapolis Colts, and he’s talked to them weekly from his home in Atlanta. Now to find out… He’s now the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, overseeing a staff that he chose not to join because of the lifestyle. Jeff Saturday talked about in his first press conference the fact that he’s going to use this second half [of the Colts’ season] as an opportunity to build his resume, to see whether or not he can coach in the future…”

Cowher took exception to those comments from Saturday, and the decision from the Colts as a whole. He lambasted Saturday’s remarks, coming to the defense of all the assistants working underneath him who have been putting in long nights in order to improve the team. Cowher cited qualified assistants in the Colts’ organization such as John Fox, Gus Bradley, and Scottie Montgomery.

“For an owner to hire a coach who has never been assistant at the college level or the pro level… it’s a disgrace to the coaching profession. Regardless of this plays out, what happened in Indianapolis is a travesty.”

Bill Cowher didn’t hold back with his comments on the situation, getting brutally honest on Jim Irsay and Jeff Saturday ahead of the latter’s head coaching debut against the Raiders.