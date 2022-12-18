By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

Disguised Toast went up against YouTuber Pointcrow during Ludwig’s recent Chessboxing event as the Main Event of the night, where he received a few “low blows” during the boxing match. He recently talked about how receiving those unintentional “low blows” were, as expected of the content king himself. Ludwig has outdone himself again with his recent event, Mogul Chessboxing, where he pitted a lot of professional players, content creators and even professional Chess athletes against each other in, not just Chess (or Smash Bros.), but also to a Boxing match. He broke lots of viewership records, not just for himself, but also for Smash Bros. highest viewership retention of an event for an all time high. Watching your favorite content creators, or even professional players, duke it out in a boxing match is in itself interesting enough for fans to watch their favorite influencer outside of their comfort zone. Disguised Toast was one of them.



In the Mogul Chessboxing Event, Disguised Toast went up against Pointcrow during the final card of the event, and managed to receive a few “low blows” from the other YouTuber in the process. These clips of the incident went viral after the event as the only “nut shot” that happened all throughout the event, which were of course hilarious for some but not for Toast’s nether regions.



During a recent stream, a random viewer in his chat mentioned about him getting hit in the balls and Toast revealed how he felt while it was happening, and had nothing against Pointcrow from what happened. He mentioned in his stream that “getting hit in the balls was not that bad.” He also added “Honestly, I know a lot of people are saying it was a low blow, but I think Pointcrow was just going for a stomach shot and he just misjudged it. I know he did it chat, but it was back-to-back… he probably didn’t have time to adjust. Luckily, we were wearing cups… it wasn’t that bad.”

Toast also felt pretty good about partaking in the record-breaking event, except for the body pain he is still experiencing, especially his neck. As for another go on the Chessboxing event, we still don’t know if he will take part again and “defend his title” as a Main Event champion, but for now, let us enjoy his glorious win on the event.

