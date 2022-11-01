DisguisedToast Thinking of Creating a Valorant Pro Team

Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang showed interest in creating a Professional Valorant Team of his own, as stated in his Twitter. DisguisedToast started his day by asking his followers on October 31, “who’s the best available unsigned pro valorant player atm.” The tweet garnered a lot of attention, which led people to tag some of their favorite free agent pro players.

DisguisedToast has played the game substantially, being involved in most Professional Valorant League promos, like co-streaming and attending the VCT Champions this year. He is also friends with one of the most popular Valorant streamers and former Counter-Strike pro player Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik, also tied with a VCT franchise team, Sentinels. Tarik talked about how thankful he was to DisguisedToast, including him in his group of friends, more known as OfflineTV. They played and talked about the game so much that this might be the trigger for DisguisedToast wanting to create his own team.

yo whos the best available unsigned pro valorant player atm



thinking of starting a team — Toast (@DisguisedToast) October 31, 2022

Besides the top teams of NA, most professional Valorant squads have not yet announced their rosters as of today. Teams in the Challengers league have a chance to play for promotion to the partnered competition at the end of the year. DisguisedToast can prepare for that league and who knows, if he does push through with his idea, he may well enough own a team in the big leagues. Some of the players to look out for are the likes of Former Sentinels Valorant player Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino, and ex-Renegades player Alexander ‘retrQ’ Kadan. Players tagged in the post include free agents such as Alex ‘aproto’ Protopapas and Matthew ‘Wedid’ Suchan. These might be interesting options for DisguisedToast to look at but we’ll have to wait and see whether he was just memeing about it or pushing through.