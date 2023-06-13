Disney's latest live-action remake, The Little Mermaid, is currently swimming in box office grosses — making it clear that the studio will not stop remaking their animated classics as long as they're making money. A live-action Bambi film has been a long time coming, and get the tissues ready as it's being developed with Academy Award-winner Sarah Polley in talks to helm the film.

Deadline reported Polley's involvement in the upcoming Bambi remake. The new Disney film is still in very early development, per Deadline's report, and the project is still without a writer or producers at this time. Given the fact that the WGA writers' strike is still going on, it may be a while before those roles are filled. But Deadline's report acknowledges that a Bambi remake has been in the works since early 2020 when Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer were set to pen the script and Depth of Field was to produce.

Sarah Polley is coming off Women Talking — an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name that followed a group of American Mennonite women who have a night-long discussion about their futures/emancipation. The ensemble film was loaded with award winners like Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. It was a prime awards player for United Artists Releasing/MGM, as they premiered the film at the Telluride Film Festival and screened it at all of the major fall film festivals like the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the New York Film Festival (NYFF), along with plenty of regional ones. The film ended up receiving two Academy Award nominations — Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay (winning the latter).

Disney is smart to grab a prestige director like Polley for their Bambi remake. She would join a list of decorated directors to helm a live-action remake including Jon Favreau, Guy Ritchie, Kenneth Branagh, Tim Burton, Niki Caro, David Lowery, and Robert Zemeckis.