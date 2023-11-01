Disney Plus drops teaser for Keanu Reeves' upcoming F1 (Formula One) documentary series, “Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story.” T

Last year, Reeves announced his involvement as an executive producer for the project. The F1 documentary will explore one of the most remarkable underdog stories in its history.

According to Drive, the focus is on the 2009 Formula One World Championship, where British driver Jenson Button and the newly-formed Brawn GP team clinched the title. Even despite initially not even expecting to be on the grid.

Brawn GP's story began when Honda unexpectedly pulled out of Formula One right before the 2009 season's testing was about to kick off. Then 7-time championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn swooped in and bought the team's assets for a mere £1.

Their incredible journey continued as Brawn GP maintained the momentum they built during pre-season testing. Jenson Button, the team's driver, secured a stunning six wins out of the first seven Grand Prix races. This impressive performance ultimately paved the way for Button's championship victory, which he clinched in the penultimate race of the season.

Now, the Disney+ series will feature a mix of archive footage from the era and interviews between Keanu Reeves and F1's historical team.

Ultimately, Keanu Reeves‘ involvement in this F1 project has generated significant anticipation. It also added to the growing collection of Formula One-themed shows and movies, including the popular “Drive to Survive” series on Netflix.

This won't be the last as well as Mercedes-AMG driver and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is set to produce an upcoming Formula One film. This time, starring Hollywood icon Brad Pitt.