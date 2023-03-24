Keanu Reeves is one of the best action actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. With John Wick: Chapter 4 hitting theaters, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2023.

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2023 (estimate): $380 million

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $380 million. This is according to sources such as Celebrity Net Worth .

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 2, 1964, Keanu Charles Reeves and his mother moved to Sydney, Australia, after his parents’ divorce in 1966. They then moved to New York City in 1970. Reeves’ family then moved to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he grew up and started to dabble in the world of acting.

Keanu described himself as a private kid. He attended four different high schools growing up, including the Etobicoke School of the Arts where he was expelled. He then attended De La Salle College where he was a successful ice hockey goalkeeper. Reeves had aspirations to become a professional ice hockey player and play for the Canadian national team but decided to focus on becoming an actor at the age of 15.

He dropped out of school at the age of 17 and gained a green card through his American stepfather. Reeves moved to Los Angeles three years later to pursue his acting career.

In 1984, Reeves served as a correspondent for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation youth TV program called Going Great. He also made his acting debut in an episode of the TV series Hangin’ In.

In 1986, he made his transition to TV films such as Babes in Toyland, Act of Vengeance, and Brotherhood of Justice. Reeves made his first appearances in motion picture projects in Youngblood and Flying.

He had a supporting role in the 1988 film Dangerous Liaisons , hich earned several nominations, and three wins, at the 61st Academy Awards. One of his breakout roles came in the 1989 movie Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure where starred alongside Alex Winter. The film was well-received by critics and it earned $40.5 million in the worldwide box office.

Two years later, Keanu Reeves starred in Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, a sequel to his breakout movie in 1989. The movie was similarly well-received like the first film. The rest of 1991 marked the transition of Reeves’ career as he decided to take on adult roles.

Keanu Reeves starred alongside Patrick Swayze, Lori Petty, and Gary Busey in the 1991 film Point Break. He and his co-stars took surfing lessons to prepare for the role, and the film was well-received by critics and was a commercial success as it earned $83.5 million in the box office.

At the 1992 MTV Movie Awards, Keanu Reeves won the Most Desirable Male Award.

He also developed an interest in music in 1991, which led him to start an alternative rock band called Dogstar where he played the bass guitar. The following year, Reeves starred alongside Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, and Anthony Hopkins in the Gothic horror film Bram Stoker’s Dracula — based on Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula. The film was critically and commercially successful as it earned $215.8 million worldwide.

In 1993, Reeves had a role in the film Much Ado About Nothing and the film gained positive reviews. However, Keanu was nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Supporting Actor.

Keanu Reeves bounced back in 1994 when starred in the action thriller film Speed alongside Sandra Bullock. The movie was a wide success as it grossed $350 million from a $30 million budget and it won two Academy Awards in 1995.

After the success of Speed, Reeves went through a spell of mixed-to-negative reviewed films from 1995 until 1998. This cold spell was snapped after he starred in the critically acclaimed science fiction film The Matrix in 1999.

The Matrix proved to be a box office success and a truly groundbreaking film. The film received Academy Awards for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound.

After the Matrix’s success, Reeves decided to lay low for his next film as he decided to star in the lighthearted sports comedy film The Replacements alongside Gene Hackman.

In 2003, Reeves starred in The Matrix sequels The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions, which were released in May and November of 2003, respectively. The second film grossed a whopping $739 million while the third one earned $427 million worldwide.

In 2005, Reeves starred in the occult detective film Constantine. The movie received mixed-to-positive reviews and it grossed $230 million worldwide in comparison to a $100 million budget.

After an up-and-down, mostly down, stint in the box office from his movies from 2005 to 2013, Keanu Reeves had a resurgence in 2014 when he starred in the titular role in the action thriller John Wick. This marks his return to the action genre and the movie was a huge box office success as it earned $86 million worldwide.

In 2017, Reeves reprised his role as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 2, which carried on from the events of the first film. Once again, the movie was a critical and commercial success as it earned numerous positive reviews and grossed $171.5 million worldwide.

Two years later, the third installment in the John Wick franchise launched titled John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Reeves starred alongside Halle Berry and then Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovic. As usual, the movie was a box office hit as it earned $177 million in the United States and $155 million worldwide.

In the same year, he voiced Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4. Keanu Reeves was also nominated for Favorite Male Movie Star of 2019 in the People’s Choice Awards. John Wick 3 was also nominated for Best Contemporary Film in the Art Directors Guild Awards.

In 2020, the third installment in the Bill & Ted movie franchise was released called Bill & Ted Face the Music. On top of that, the fourth movie in The Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections , was released in 2021.

Now, John Wick: Chapter 4 is out, and it’s drawing rave reviews and looks to be the best in the franchise. It’s proof that Reeves isn’t slowing down and continues to be one of the best action stars of this generation.

Keanu Reeves founded a private cancer foundation in response to his sister’s battle with leukemia. The foundation aids children’s hospitals and provides cancer research. In 2020, he volunteered for Camp Rainbow Gold, a children’s cancer charity in Idaho.

Reeves co-founded a production company called Company Films with his friend Stephen Hamel. He also co-founded Arch Motorcycle Company which builds and sells custom motorcycles. Reeves is known to be an avid motorcyclist.

Due to his contributions to the film industry, Keanu Reeves received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2001 and 2002, he was included by Forbes in their annual Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, Keanu Reeves was ranked No. 4 by The New York Times on its list of the 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st century .

Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2023?