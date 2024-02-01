Disney+ has made a shocking decision regarding its Daisy Ridley-led adaptation of Young Woman and the Sea.

Disney+ going theatrical?

Daisy Ridley as Rey and Star Wars logo.

Deadline is reporting that Young Woman and the Sea will be getting a limited theatrical release. This will commence on May 31 after the film scored in the “high 90s” during test screenings. Deadline also noted that the film will get a marketing campaign as well.

Young Woman and the Sea's cast will also feature Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Christopher Eccleston and Jeanette Hain. Joachim Rønning directed the film.

The film will tell the story of Gertrude Ederle, an American swimming champion. She won a gold medal at the 1924 Olympics.

Daisy Ridley first gained notoriety for her role as Rey in the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy. She led all three films, which each grossed over $1 billion at the box office. While the Rise of Skywalker seemed to be a bookend for the new characters, Ridley will return to the franchise.

She is also known for her roles in the live-action Peter Rabbit films, Murder on the Orient Express, Chaos Walking, and Sometimes I Think About Dying. Last year, Ridley also starred in The Marsh King's Daughter and The Inventor. In 2024, she will also star in Magpie.

Disney+ has traditionally not released their projects in theaters. They will make a Mandalorian and Grogu film in the future, and presumably, that will also be released in theaters. It appears that Young Woman and the Sea will be groundbreaking in that respect.