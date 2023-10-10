Disney+ hops to Joyce Sherri as their lead writer and director for a new animated series.

A new Disney+ series described as a follow-up to the animated film The Princess and the Frog is coming soon in 2024, via Variety. It was announced that Joyce Sherri will be the lead writer and director for the musical project.

The official description for Tiana mentions that the series will follow Tiana as she “sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn't far behind.”

About Tiana on Disney+

Initially, the series was set to debut in 2023; however, it's now set to launch in 2024.

Tiana will be produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, considering the studio made The Princess and the Frog. It will be produced by Nathan Curtis, and Jennifer Lee plus Stella Meghie will executive produce. Initially, Meghie was set to be the writer and director of the series, but now she'll be EP instead.

As for the new director and writer, Sherri's most recent writing credits are from the Netflix horror miniseries Midnight Mass. Additionally, she has written and directed short films, such as Down, Down, Baby, and The Family Romance. Plus, she won the 2020 Slamdance screenplay competition with her feature, Sweet Sixteen.

Along with Tiana, Disney previously announced Disney+ series follow-ups to other films. They include Zootopia, Big Hero 6, Cars, and Moana — which have all been released except for Moana.

Hopefully, viewers will be hopping on Disney+ to check out the new series when it debuts next year.