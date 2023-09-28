October is Spooky Season for many. Disney+ will bring a bunch of scares and family fun in the upcoming month to its streaming service.
New to Disney+ in October 2023
October 1
Toy Story Funday Football (9:30am ET livestream)
October 2
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
October 3
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 2; 5:00pm-7:31pm PT)
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Finale)
October 4
Haunted Mansion — the second swing at a film based on the Disney theme park ride was a disappointment for the studio. The film grossed just $112 million worldwide after debuting in theaters in July.
Hailey's On It! (Season 1, 5 Episodes)
Kiff (Season 1, 1 episode)
SuperKitties (Season 1, 3 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (Season 2, 4 Episodes)
October 5
Loki (Season 2 premiere)
October 6
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Camping Out
Chips Ahoy
Fiddling Around
Interior Decorator
Old MacDonald Duck
When the Cat's Away
Wyken, Blyken and Nod
October 10
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 3; 5:00-7:31pm PT)
October 11
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Season 2, 7 Episodes)
Broken Karaoke (Season 2, 3 Episodes)
Criss Angel Mindfreak (Season 5)
My Ghost Story (Seasons 2 and 3)
The Simpsons (Season 34, 22 Episodes)
Heartland Docs, Dvm (Season 5, 12 Episodes)
4EVER (Premiere)
October 12
Loki (Season 2, Episode 2)
October 13
Betty and Coretta
Grumpy Cat: The Worst Christmas Ever
Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance
Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal
Wrapped Up in Christmas
Goosebumps (Premiere, Episodes 1-5)
October 17
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 4; 5:00-7:31pm PT)
October 18
PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Video (Season 1, 10 Episodes)
October 19
Loki (Season 2, Episode 3)
October 20
Werewolf by Night in Color
Goosebumps (Season 1, Episode 6)
October 24
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 5; 5:00-7:31pm PT)
October 25
Big City Greens (Season 4, 5 Episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 2, 7 Episodes)
Theme Song Takeover (Season 3, 7 Episodes)
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari (Season 1, 6 Episodes)
October 26
Loki (Season 2, Episode 4; 6:00pm PT premiere)
October 27
Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)
Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red (Premiere)
Goosebumps (Season 1, Episode 7)
October 31
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 6; 5:00-7:31pm PT)