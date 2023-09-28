October is Spooky Season for many. Disney+ will bring a bunch of scares and family fun in the upcoming month to its streaming service.

New to Disney+ in October 2023

October 1

Toy Story Funday Football (9:30am ET livestream)

October 2

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

October 3

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 2; 5:00pm-7:31pm PT)

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Finale)

October 4

Haunted Mansion — the second swing at a film based on the Disney theme park ride was a disappointment for the studio. The film grossed just $112 million worldwide after debuting in theaters in July.

Hailey's On It! (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (Season 1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

October 5

Loki (Season 2 premiere)

October 6

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fiddling Around

Interior Decorator

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat's Away

Wyken, Blyken and Nod

October 10

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 3; 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 11

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Season 2, 7 Episodes)

Broken Karaoke (Season 2, 3 Episodes)

Criss Angel Mindfreak (Season 5)

My Ghost Story (Seasons 2 and 3)

The Simpsons (Season 34, 22 Episodes)

Heartland Docs, Dvm (Season 5, 12 Episodes)

4EVER (Premiere)

October 12

Loki (Season 2, Episode 2)

October 13

Betty and Coretta

Grumpy Cat: The Worst Christmas Ever

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal

Wrapped Up in Christmas

Goosebumps (Premiere, Episodes 1-5)

October 17

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 4; 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 18

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Video (Season 1, 10 Episodes)

October 19

Loki (Season 2, Episode 3)

October 20

Werewolf by Night in Color

Goosebumps (Season 1, Episode 6)

October 24

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 5; 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 25

Big City Greens (Season 4, 5 Episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 2, 7 Episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (Season 3, 7 Episodes)

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

October 26

Loki (Season 2, Episode 4; 6:00pm PT premiere)

October 27

Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)

Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red (Premiere)

Goosebumps (Season 1, Episode 7)

October 31

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 6; 5:00-7:31pm PT)