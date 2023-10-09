Disney+ original South Korean fantasy-crime-action drama Moving was the big winner with six awards at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, Variety reported.

Moving, which started streaming in August, won the Best Lead Actor award for Ryu Seung Ryong, who played a superpowered father trying to save his family. Go Youn Jung (who played Ryu's daughter who inherited his healing and super strength) received the Best Newcomer Actress prize, while newbie Lee Jung Ha (who played the flight-capable with enhanced senses son of retired NIS agents with superpowers) received the Best Newcomer Actor award.

The 20-episode show received critical acclaim for its story and action sequences, becoming the most viewed Korean original series on the platform as well as on Hulu. It also had the most viewed series finale ever across the Asia Pacific region.

The series also garnered accolades for Best Visual Effects and Best Writer to webtoon artist and filmmaker Kang Full. Furthermore, the show received the Best Creative award.

Others who made a showing at the awards, renamed from Asia Contents Awards, to include global content, are Indian biographical drama Scoop from Netflix, which won Best Asian TV Series and Best Lead Actress to Karishma Tanna.

The Best OTT Original award went to South Korean drama Weak Hero Class 1, while Best Reality & Variety was shared by Let's Feast Vietnam and South Korea's Netflix show Physical 100.

Xin Shuang, won Best Director for The Long Season, a Tencent Video property. Hsueh Shi-long won Best Supporting Actor for Taiwan Crime stories, while Lim Ji-yeon won Best Supporting Actress for the South Korean drama “The Glory.”

Kim Jonghak, famous for directing the 1995 South Korean classic drama Sandglass and the 2007 historical fantasy The Legend, was posthumously honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Asian Excellence Award was won by Japanese actor Yagira Yuya for another Disney+ show, Gannibal.

The ceremony was hosted by actor Kim Kangwoo and K-Pop star Nancy of Momoland. The awards were backed by the South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT and Busan Metropolitan City.