Former Disney star Skai Jackson, best known for her roles in Jessie and Bunk'd, ran a MacBook Air raffle over July 4th weekend. To enter, fans needed to submit $5, but the math didn't quite add up to them, per TooFab.

Although a winner was selected, many fans were upset with her to begin with because she asked fans to send $5 to her cash app to enter. Many joined the raffle, but there was only one MacBook Air raffled.

“It is not that serious for a damn $5,” Jackson clapped back, “It is called a raffle.” The former Disney star insisted that she didn't need the money and that the rest “goes towards the prize, and then, like I said, if there's anything left over, I'm doing a second giveaway soon.”

“I’m not saying this like I’m a — in a bragging way or anything like that, or in a mean way,” Jackson said, “I’m just letting you guys know, I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life. I don’t need– I don’t need money.”

Although it was unclear how many people entered the raffle, so it's unknown how much money she might have raised beyond the MacBook Air that will go toward the teased second giveaway.

Fans, though, were confused by the whole thing. “So basically all of Skai’s fans pooled their money together to buy 1 fan a Mac?” one fan commented. “A celebrity is supposed to buy it & the money given goes to a charity.”

“She claims she doesn’t need the money, so then why is she charging for entry?” asked another. “This not weird to y'all?”