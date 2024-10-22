Division II HBCU Fort Valley State University led the nation in HBCU attendance during its homecoming weekend, per numbers secured by HBCU Sports. Fort Valley State's homecoming festivities took place on October 13th, in which the football team played fellow SIAC opponent Allen University. The game reportedly drew 26,730 attendees. The Fort Valley State homecoming matchup drew 7,003 more than the matchup of SWAC East opponents Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman University, who drew 19,727 attendees.

The full HBCU attendance numbers for October 13th are below.

Fort Valley State vs. Allen: 26,730 Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman: 19,727 Southern vs. Texas Southern: 14,007 Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State: 10,427 Tennessee State vs. Eastern Illinois: 7,875 Alcorn State vs. Grambling State: 7,580 Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 5,673 North Carolina Central vs. Virginia University Lynchburg: 5,500 Virginia State vs. Bowie State: 4,793 Virginia Union vs. Elizabeth City State: 4,336

Fort Valley State has enjoyed a football renaissance under third-year head coach Shawn Gibbs. The Wildcats have had two consecutive eight-win seasons and won the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl against Johnson C. Smith University at the conclusion of last season.

Fort Valley State is currently 4-3 on the year and 2-1 in the conference following an opening weekend defeat to Clark Atlanta University led by former Allen University head coach Teddy Keaton. Fort Valley State ranks first in the conference in scoring offensive, averaging 39.2 points per game.

Their prolific offensive attack is led by redshirt junior quarterback Kelvin Durham and grad transfer Brandon Marshall. Durham has thrown for 1,440 yards this season and 15 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Meanwhile, Marshall has been a beast out of the backfield, rushing for 507 yards and six touchdowns midway into the season.

The Wildcats sit comfortably in the second spot in the SIAC behind Miles College and could possibly find their way into the SIAC Championship if they continue their winning momentum in the conference. They gear up to play Morehouse College during their homecoming on October 19th at 2 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.