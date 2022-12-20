By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf has been the recipient of a surge of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in recent weeks, but he doesn’t seem too bothered by it. Despite costing his team yards with his antics, when asked about the recent uptick in unsportsmanlike penalties, Metcalf indicated he didn’t intend to change how he’s playing, via Mike Dugar of The Athletic.

Via Dugar on Twitter:

“When I’m beating somebody’s a** like I do when I’m blocking, sometimes the officials don’t like that. I’m just gonna continue to play football how I know how to play it, and that’s in between the whistle. Can’t stop that.”

Metcalf has received a handful of unsportsmanlike penalties this year, including three in the last four games. He was fined $10,609 for head-butting Jalen Ramsey in Week 13. Back in November, against the Buccaneers during the Seahawks’ overseas game in Munich, Metcalf was fined nearly $30,000 for an altercation with a referee. He was flagged again on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers for a post-play incident.

It’s unclear if Metcalf will be fined for his most recent incident against the Niners on Thursday, but regardless, it doesn’t seem that the fines are causing him enough grief to change how he’s going about things. With a crucial matchup against the Chiefs looming, the Seahawks will certainly be hoping that Metcalf can avoid a costly penalty on Saturday in Week 16.

This season, DK Metcalf has featured in all 14 games for the Seahawks, racking up 79 receptions for 924 yards and six touchdowns.