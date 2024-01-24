Doc Rivers is a former NBA player and broadcaster and is now the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Let's look at Rivers' net worth in 2024.

Doc Rivers' net worth in 2024 is $60 million. The former professional basketball player has made a name for himself as a coach and a television broadcaster. Let's look at Doc Rivers' net worth in 2024.

What is Doc Rivers' net worth in 2024?: $60 million (estimate)

Rivers has been a mainstay in the NBA since 1983, becoming one of the most recognizable figures. He has been a player, coach, and broadcaster. Doc Rivers' net worth in 2024 sits at about $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rivers was born on Oct. 13, 1961, in Chicago. He was a McDonald's All-American for Proviso East High School. He played college basketball with Marquette and won a silver medal with the U.S. National Team in the 1982 FIBA World Championship.

The Atlanta Hawks chose Rivers with the 31st overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft. His best season was in 1986-87 when he averaged 12.8 points and 10.0 assists per game. In 1998, he played in his only All-Star Game. Rivers retired after the 1996 season, averaging 10.9 points, 5.7 assists, and three rebounds per game.

Doc Rivers becomes a head coach

Rivers began his coaching career with the Orlando Magic in 1999. The team was projected to finish last in 2000, but Rivers was able to lead them close to a playoff berth. He won Coach of the Year for his efforts. The Magic made the postseason in Rivers' next three years as a head coach, led by Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill.

Rivers became head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2004. His coaching style wasn't well-received by many in the media, but after a couple of years, he turned the Celtics into a power in the East.

The Celtics were the team with the best winning percentage in their conference going into the 2008 All-Star Game, meaning Rivers was able to coach the Eastern Conference. His greatest achievement would come later in the season when he won his first NBA Championship in six games over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rivers led the Celtics to another NBA Finals in 2009-10, but this time lost to the Lakers in seven games. Rumors said that Rivers would retire after the 2010 season, but he decided to return. On May 13, 2011, Celtics and Rivers agreed on a five-year contract extension worth $35 million.

Doc Rivers on the trade block

On June 25, 2013, the Los Angeles Clippers acquired Rivers from the Celtics for an unprotected 2015 NBA first-round pick. The Clippers also named him Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations. The Clippers set a franchise record with 57 wins in Rivers' first season. After the season, Rivers was promoted to the President of Basketball Operations. He also agreed to a contract extension.

The Clippers had seven winning seasons while Rivers was in charge. They didn't finish lower than second in the Pacific division. However, Rivers had a losing record in the postseason and didn't advance further than the conference semifinals. After being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 Bubble, Rivers stepped down from his post.

Five days later, the Philadelphia 76ers made Rivers their new head coach. Rivers then put his Malibu, Calif., beach house up for sale and moved Philadelphia. The 76ers secured the first seed in the Eastern Conference but were upset in the conference semifinals by the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers had two more winning seasons and second-place finishes in the Atlantic division. Once again, Rivers couldn't get the 76ers past the conference semifinals.

On May 16, 2023, the 76ers fired Rivers days after the team's Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics. Rivers returned to ESPN as a broadcaster, but on Jan. 24, 2024, the Milwaukee Bucks hired Rivers to be their head coach after they fired Adrian Griffin.

Doc Rivers outside of coaching

Rivers has a star-studded family tree. He has four children: Jeremiah, Callie, Austin, and Spencer. Jeremiah played basketball at Georgetown and Indiana and spent some time in the G-League. Callie was a volleyball player at the University of Florida and is married to Seth Curry. Seth is an NBA player and the brother of Stephen Curry.

Austin is an NBA player who spent time playing for his father with the Los Angeles Clippers. Spencer also spent time playing college basketball with UC Irvine. Rivers is also the nephew of former NBA player Jim Brewer.

During his break from coaching in 2004, Rivers spent time calling the 2004 NBA Finals on ABC. After being fired by the 76ers, Rivers was added to the lead broadcasting team on ESPN with Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

Rivers' combination of playing and coaching has garnered him considerable wealth. He has now taken over a team with championship aspirations, so the pressure will be on for Rivers to avoid another playoff disappointment. Nevertheless, was Doc Rivers' net worth in 2024 a surprise?