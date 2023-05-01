Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Doc Rivers is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA today. He is a former Coach of the Year winner. Moreover, Rivers also led the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship as head coach. With Rivers’ accomplishments in the league, have you ever wondered how an NBA coach like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Doc Rivers’ $12.3 million former home in Malibu, California.

While coaching the Los Angeles Clippers to several playoff appearances, he also worked at the forefront of the organization’s front office. Around the same year he gave up his position as president of basketball operations, Rivers decided to purchase a Malibu home. The purchase cost the NBA champion coach $9.5 million.

In the past, TV executive Don Ohlmeyer and former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter have used the property. After Rivers’ purchase, the property went through several renovations.

In the 2020 NBA bubble, Rivers stepped down from the head-coaching position after failing to lead the Clippers to an NBA Finals appearance despite holding a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals. After leaving the Clippers’ coaching job, he also listed the Malibu home in the market for as high as $13 million. But with no takers, Rivers settled with a $12.25 million sale.

Here are some photos of Doc Rivers’ former $12.3 million home in Malibu, California.

Photos courtesy of: Compass

Rivers’ former $12.3 million Malibu estate is a two-story home. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Furthermore, the Malibu home also features a gourmet kitchen, a media lounge, a spa room that includes a sauna, a decent dining area, and a living room with a fireplace.

Outside the home, Rivers’ former property allows the homeowner to have breathtaking ocean and sunset views.

Rivers is one of the most accomplished coaches in the NBA today. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live in a luxurious home. Furthermore, Rivers earned lucrative paychecks during his days as a NBA player before starting a coaching career. Rivers has a net worth of around $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Recently, Rivers signed a five-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers worth $40 million.

Apart from the $12.25 million Malibu home, Rivers also has other properties to his name. These include a villa in West Hollywood, a $11.25 million home in Sunset Strip, and a 10,000-square-foot lakefront mansion in Orlando, Florida.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Doc Rivers’ former $12.3 million home in Malibu, California.