Fans haven't Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange since his second solo film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the actor recently teased that his return is a lot closer than expected.

Speaking to Nick Hackworth during the JW3 Speaker Series, Cumberbatch said, “There are some Marvel capers in the making next year.”

Granted, it's unclear if Cumberbatch is teasing another Doctor Strange solo film or if he'll be filming an appearance in a team-up film such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or a cameo a la his appearance in Thor: Ragnarok. It's also possible that Cumberbatch falls in between a big and bit role as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Regardless, fans of the actor and character should be excited to hear that Doctor Strange will be making his triumphant MCU return.

The mid-credits scene of Multiverse of Madness introduced audiences to a sorceress named Clea played by Charlize Theron. Doctor Strange follows her into the Dark Dimension and the film then ends.

Outside of playing Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch is a two-time Oscar nominee for roles in The Imitation Game and The Power of the Dog. He's done a variety of roles including doing motion capture and playing the role of Smaug in the recent Hobbit trilogy. He's also appeared in independent films like The Courier and The Mauritanian whilst being a part of the MCU. He was first introduced as Doctor Strange in the self-titled solo film before appearing in Ragnarok, Avengers Infinity War and Endgame, No Way Home, and his own solo sequel, Multiverse of Madness. While we don't know what the future holds for the character, we can now bet on him returning sooner than later in some capacity in the MCU.