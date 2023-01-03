By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still in a position to compete despite their quiet offseason. But they could drastically increase their World Series odds by pulling the trigger on a high-profile trade. The MLB trade market has moved fairy slow for the most part with the exception of a few deals. With that being said, could the Dodgers stun the MLB world with a high-profile trade ahead of the 2023 season?

Here are 3 ludicrous trades the Dodgers must consider making to boost their World Series odds.

Trade for Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber is a former AL Cy Young winner who’s emerged as a star with the Cleveland Guardians. The California native would likely welcome a return to the state through a trade. And for the first time in a while, the Dodgers arguably need added pitching depth.

LA is currently in the process off making their final decision on SP Trevor Bauer. If they move on from Bauer, which they are expected to do, they may be inclined to add one more starting pitcher from the outside. Top pitching prospect Bobby Miller is expected to debut in 2023, but he will likely be a mid-late season call-up.

The Guardians have a track record of trading away star players ahead of free agency. They have traded star pitchers such as Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco, and even Trevor Bauer in recent years. So it would not be shocking if Cleveland at least listened to offers on Bieber.

The Dodgers’ prospect capital would catch Cleveland’s interest without question.

Dodgers and White Sox trade

Chicago White Sox’ closer Liam Hendriks has been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason. The Dodgers made a deal with Chicago last year to acquire closer Craig Kimbrel from the Sox. Although that deal didn’t pan out all that well, Kimbrel was already trending in the wrong direction.

Meanwhile, Hendricks’ has performed well over the past few years and would be a welcome addition to LA’s bullpen. However, acquiring Liam Hendriks on his own may not qualify as “ludicrous.”

The Dodgers could inquire about starting pitchers Lucas Giolito or Lance Lynn. Both hurlers endured down 2022 seasons and Chicago may be open to dealing them as a result. The Dodgers excel at getting the most out of their pitchers, so Lynn or Giolitio could realistically dominate in a Dodgers uniform.

The Dodgers wouldn’t have to worry about long-term commitments either, as Lynn has a club option for 2024 and Giolito is in a contract year, per Spotrac.

Acquiring Liam Hendriks with one of Lance Lynn or Lucas Giolito would certainly boost the Dodgers’ World Series chances.

Dodgers-Red Sox Rafael Devers blockbuster

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox came to an agreement on a 1-year deal to avoid arbitration on Tuesday. But as of this story’s publication, Devers is not locked up to a long-term deal with the Red Sox. If Boston and the superstar third baseman fail to agree on an extension this offseason, the Red Sox would have to consider all of their options.

Boston traded Mookie Betts to Los Angeles before he hit free agency. Betts ultimately signed a long-term deal with the Dodgers after the trade. If Devers were to become available on the trade market ahead of his contract year, the Dodgers may inquire about dealing for him. Top prospects such as Diego Cartaya and Bobby Miller would likely need to be included in a Rafael Devers trade.

A Rafael Devers-Dodgers deal would certainly qualify as ludicrous.