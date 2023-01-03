By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ deadline to make their final decision on controversial SP Trevor Bauer is right around the corner. Former big leaguer and current Jomboy Media member Trevor Plouffe, who has connections in the MLB industry, recently shared what he’s heard on the Dodgers-Bauer situation, per Chris Rose Sports on Twitter.

“This is a brand issue for them (Dodgers). In my opinion and what I’ve heard, they don’t want to be kind of associated with that and have to answer to that,” Plouffe said. “This is a $5 billion dollar brand. A $22 million dollar salary is not really going to effect it. You want to keep this brand pristine.”

Plouffe was close on his estimate, but the Dodgers were worth roughly around $4 billion dollars in 2022, per statista.com. Nevertheless, the point stands. Plouffe believes LA would prefer to not cause a detriment to their brand by keeping Trevor Bauer on the roster.

The subject of Bauer’s future has been a debated topic as of late. The Dodgers have until January 6th to make a decision on the 2020 NL Cy Young winner.

A report recently stated that the Dodgers’ clubhouse would welcome him back. However, a previous report said the exact opposite. Trevor Bauer took an indirect jab at the contrasting reports on Monday.

It will be intriguing to see what LA decides to do. If they end up moving on from the right-hander, Bauer could draw a decent amount of attention from other teams based on his high-ceiling.

We will provide updates on Bauer as they are made available.