By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Chicago White Sox suffered a down season in 2022. After winning 93 games and the AL Central crown in 2021, they played uneven baseball for the entirety of the year, leading to a fitting 81-81 finish. And with the considerable uncertainty surrounding their roster plans, other teams, including the New York Mets, are sniffing around on the availability of All-Star closer Liam Hendriks in a potential trade.

However, the White Sox remain high on their current core led by Dylan Cease, Tim Anderson, and Luis Robert. Perhaps with better health, the White Sox could return to their 2021 levels.

Thus, the White Sox plan to keep Liam Hendriks in the south side of Chicago, per Bob Nightengale, despite listening to trade offers for the 33-year old closer.

In 2022, Hendriks remained as one of the best closers in the entire league, although he has gradually declined from his peak in 2019. Despite the White Sox’ mediocre play, Hendriks twirled a 2.81 ERA in 57.2 innings, tallying 37 saves in the process.

His underlying peripherals remain solid as well. Hendriks’ strikeout rate, in particular, remained through the roof. However, his batted-ball luck took a turn for the worse last season, and his walk rate rose.

Nevertheless, Liam Hendriks is a steady hand with more utility for a contender. It may not be necessary for them to deal away their prized reliever now. They could feel out the 2023 season, and if they start out strong, then Hendriks could see through the season as a member of the White Sox. But if things go south for the south siders, then a Hendriks trade might be inevitable.