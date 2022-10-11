3 Dodgers MLB Playoff predictions for NLDS vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will go head-to-head in an NLDS MLB Playoff matchup. The Dodgers and Padres have an NL West rivalry with one another, but LA has controlled most of their head-to-head matchups. As a result, Los Angeles enters this NLDS as the favorite. But can they take of business against San Diego?

The Dodgers won 111 games this season. That placed them 22 games ahead of the 89-win Padres in the NL West division. San Diego will need to have all hands on deck as they attempt to upset the odds against MLB’s best team in the MLB Playoffs.

Let’s take a look at 3 predictions for the Dodgers in this series.

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Julio Urias provides the Dodgers with a pair of sparkling performances

Julio Urias is no stranger to the MLB Playoffs. In fact, the young left-hander was on the mound when the Dodgers clinched their 2020 World Series championship against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Urias is slated to get the ball in Game 1 against the Padres. Meanwhile, San Diego will send Mike Clevinger to the mound to oppose him. Julio Urias would be in line to pitch a potential Game 5 if necessary. And it would not be surprising by any means to see a Game 5.

Urias enjoyed a special 2022 campaign. He finished the year with a 17-7 record and 2.16 ERA. His low ERA made him the first ever Mexican-born pitcher to win the ERA title. Dave Roberts has faith that Urias can shutdown the Padres lineup in the NLDS.

We can expect a pair of quality performances from this potential NL Cy Young award winner.

2. Cody Bellinger hits at least one late-game/walk-off home run for Dodgers

Cody Bellinger and the MLB Playoffs go together like peanut butter and jelly. He displayed clutch prowess during his MVP-caliber seasons, but has continued to rise up during the postseason even after struggling in previous years. Bellinger endured a lackluster 2021 season but had some big hits during the 2021 playoffs.

And we can expect more of the same in the 2022 NLDS for the Dodgers.

He slashed just .210/.265/.389 with 19 home runs during the 2022 regular season. But the Padres don’t want to face Cody Bellinger in a late-game scenario. Big moments don’t phase the Dodgers’ outfielder. Look for him to hit at least one clutch late-game or walk-off home run for this Dodgers’ ball club.

1. The Dodgers will beat the Padres in 5 games

Although the Dodgers have dominated the Padres in recent matchups, I expect San Diego to put up a fight in this NLDS. The Padres already upset the odds against the Mets in New York and have similar aspirations against LA.

The Padres pitching staff will keep them afloat vs LA. They will likely win one game on the road and one game at home before losing in Game 5 against Julio Urias and the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman will have some important moments for the team during the series. As aforementioned, Cody Bellinger should come through in a big spot. However, Bellinger’s outfield defense alone will help the Dodgers in San Diego’s big outfield. He’s an impressive centerfielder who makes plays other outfielders wouldn’t be able to make.

It will take a full team effort, but the Dodgers will beat the Padres in 5 games to begin their MLB playoff run.