3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers had dominated the Padres during the regular season, but watched San Diego reel off three straight wins after L.A. took Game 1 of the series. It was a very disappointing result given how good the Dodgers had looked this season, and they will go back to the drawing board trying to figure out how to get all of their talent to lead them back to the World Series.

Los Angeles’ final result to the season isn’t good enough considering all the talent this team has, and it’s clear some of their top players didn’t answer the call in the postseason. Let’s take a look at three players who fall in that category and will shoulder the majority of the blame for their team crashing and burning in the NLDS against the Padres.

3. Justin Turner

There are a couple of people from the Dodgers lineup who probably deserve to find themselves on this list, but Justin Turner’s NLDS series was among the most disappointing of the bunch. Turner took a pretty sizable step back at the plate this season, but he was still one of L.A.’s best hitters, which is why his performance against San Diego was so disappointing.

Through the quick four game series, Turner hit just .154, and failed to make any sort of impact for the Dodgers. He didn’t drive in a single run or come in to score either, and was not his normal self throughout this series. Turner still drew three walks, but he’s usually very consistent when it comes to getting on base, and he wasn’t in this series.

The Dodgers entire lineup struggled against the Padres, but Turner’s failure to contribute wasn’t expected, and it hurt his team in a big way. Considering he already turns 38 next month, and the team has a club option for him this offseason, it’s beginning to feel like Turner’s time with the Dodgers may be coming to end sooner rather than later.

2. Yency Almonte

Yency Almonte was one of L.A.’s best relievers throughout the season, as he finished a very successful 2022 campaign with a miniscule 1.02 ERA. It’s worth noting this comes just one season after he had a 7.55 ERA with the Colorado Rockies. Yet Almonte only pitched in six total games from August to the end of the regular season, and when his team needed him most in Game 4, he faltered.

Almonte was brought in to clean up Tommy Kahnle’s mess, but ended up creating one of his own. Kahnle let his first three batters reach, and was promptly pulled from the game. Almonte, who had been so dominant on the season, was the guy who got the call, but he couldn’t get the job done.

Almonte allowed the two runners he inherited to score before getting two quick outs. He gave way to Alex Vesia, who ended up giving up a two-run single to Jake Cronenworth that would be the difference in the game. Almonte was brought in to shut down the Padres in Game 4, but he was unable to do so, and for that reason, he earns a spot on this list.

1. Mookie Betts

As previously mentioned, there were several different guys from the lineup who could have made it on this list, but it’s clear Mookie Betts put together the most disappointing series of anyone on the Dodgers. Betts was coming off an MVP caliber 2022 season, and completely disappeared against San Diego here.

Similar to Turner, Betts didn’t do much of anything in this series. He hit just .143, and while he drove in a run and came around to score twice, it’s still nowhere near what is expected from him. He should have been one of the Dodgers best hitters, but instead, he was one of their worst, and is a huge reason they are heading into the offseason now.

One bad series doesn’t ruin a good season of work, but Betts’ postseason struggles continue to be worrying. He hasn’t been the same player in the postseason at any point in his career, and this series against the Padres will only add to that narrative. Betts had a strong season, but he’s going to need to figure out how to produce sooner or later in the playoffs, otherwise the Dodgers will continue to exit sooner than expected.