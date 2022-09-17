Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers are a legitimate contender. Currently owning the best record in baseball, Dave Roberts’ squad is firing on all cylinders this season and is looking like a surefire favorite to come out of the National League once the World Series rolls around. While they have dealt with numerous unfortunate injuries throughout the campaign, especially the brutal Walker Buehler blow, we’ve seen other guys throughout this roster step up and fill the void. That’s the definition of a championship team and by the looks of it, we’ll be seeing baseball well into November at Chavez Ravine.

Here are 3 reasons the Dodgers will win the 2022 World Series.

3. The Experience

When you look up and down this roster, it’s full of players who have already either won a ring or been on the big stage several times. Signing Freddie Freeman in the offseason was absolutely huge for Los Angeles after he took the Atlanta Braves all the way in 2021, actually knocking off the Dodgers in the NLCS. His experience at the highest level is undoubtedly coming in handy for this organization. But, he’s not the only one.

The entire starting lineup was basically around for LA’s World Series runs and knew what it felt like to win it all. When it comes to the starting rotation, in particular, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Tony Gonsolin are no strangers to the pressure of October baseball, either. The Dodgers are built to be WS champions again.

2. The Staff is Phenomenal

There is absolutely no way to look past how fantastic the Dodgers’ pitching staff has been all season. They’re first in the Majors with a 2.82 ERA as a group, much in part to the rotation. Every single starter owns an ERA under three. Gonsolin is the standout arm, posting a ridiculous 16-1 record and 2.10 ERA in 23 outings. Although he’s currently sidelined with a minor injury, Gonsolin is the type of guy LA can rely on in the heat of playoff baseball. Urias is just a flat-out star and continues to shove each and every start, while Tyler Anderson, who signed a one-year deal in the winter, has exceeded expectations. He doesn’t possess a ton of velocity, but Anderson does a great job of changing speeds and keeping hitters off-balanced. His 2.62 ERA and 15-3 record reflect just that. While Kershaw typically struggles in the postseason, you can’t overlook the future Hall of Famer, either. There are only so many years left for him and this is another chance to win a World Series.

Bullpen-wise, the likes of Evan Phillips, Chris Martin, Alex Vesia, and Brusdar Graterol are always reliable late in games out of the bullpen. Craig Kimbrel hasn’t been terrific, but he still owns 22 saves and is no rookie when it comes to a playoff run.

1. The Offense

Pitching is obviously extremely important. However, it’s the Dodgers lineup that has everyone thinking they can capture another World Series. LA ranks first in numerous offensive categories, including runs, OBP, SLG, OPS, and average. Does anymore need to be said? Freeman is hitting .330, Betts .274, and Trae Turner .304. Their three best hitters are all producing on a consistent basis.

Plus, the long ball is a primary source of offense, too. They’ve gone deep 146 times, which ranks fourth in the bigs. Five different players have slugged 20 or more homers this year, led by Betts with 34.

There is truly no weakness for the Dodgers and in the National League, it’s going to be hard for anyone to beat them. The Mets and Braves are probably the biggest threats, but even then, Los Angeles should still be the team representing the NL in the World Series.

No one is stopping this team in the 2022 postseason. They’re too good in every single category.