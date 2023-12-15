Shohei Ohtani upped the ante on Dodgers expectations following his introductory press conference.

Shohei Ohtani was introduced to Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball fans across the world on Thursday, and now the focus is on what type of results the former Angels superstar can bring to his new team.

Ohtani showed off his new blue and white jersey after signing with the Dodgers. He also spoke candidly about his losing days with California's other team.

The Japanese legend is known as the best two-way player and perhaps best player in all of baseball, but he still hasn't won a World Series or made it to the playoffs yet.

On Thursday, Ohtani also revealed his personal goals for the Dodgers now that he has become arguably their most recognizable and successful player.

Ohtani Reveals ‘Biggest Goal'

Speaking to SportsNet LA, Ohtani revealed his goals with the Dodgers franchise. He shared his thoughts on not making the playoffs yet and upped the ante on expectations for the Dodgers going forward in response on X.

"The biggest goal is to win that World Series and personally I have not experienced the playoffs yet so that's one of the goals too." Postseason Ohtani is going to be fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/cy0RX0Ph1R — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) December 15, 2023

“Lots of pressure on everyone to win now. Really need pitching!” one fan said.

Will the Dodgers Win the World Series in 2024?

Manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers recorded 100 wins last season and Ohtani's addition gives them an All-Star caliber pitcher and MVP caliber hitter, all in one player.

The hope now for Dodgers fans is that the Ohtani fits seamlessly into the team's starting lineup and is able to play his best baseball without putting too much pressure on himself.

Ohtani's $700 million dollar, 10-year contract could make him a target for opposing pitchers, which could add to the grace period he will receive from fans if he doesn't come out looking like an MVP candidate right away.

The Dodgers' spring training season begins on February 23; expect a media swarm when play begins at Camelback Ranch — Glendale in Phoenix, Arizona.