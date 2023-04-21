Julio Urias had an outing to forget in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 13-0 road loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Urias failed to reach the fifth inning for the first time this season. He allowed at least one earned run in each of the opening three innings of the contest. After Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner reached base in the fourth inning via a one-out single, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the call to bring in reliever Jake Reed to replace the eighth-year hurler.

Urias was much looking forward to facing the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday. He is just days removed from a home start against Chicago where he allowed three runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

“I felt really good for the rematch, obviously it just didn’t work out,” Urias said following the Dodgers’ defeat to Chicago on Friday.

Overall, Urias allowed seven hits and five earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched on Friday. Three out of the Cubs’ four RBI hits against the lefty came against his four-seam fastball.

“It’s just one of those bad games, obviously we’ll look at the video and make those adjustments and go through the game plan over,” Urias said. “… You gotta give them a lot of credit for the way that they attacked the ball today.”

Urias now boasts a 3.33 ERA in five starts this season.

The Dodgers will look to move back to the .500 mark in the third game of their four-game road series against the Cubs coming up on Saturday.