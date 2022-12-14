By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to land a big fish in free agency, but that doesn’t mean the front office isn’t active. On Wednesday, the Dodgers shored up the bullpen by trading for J.P. Feyereisen in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. According to Jeff Passan, the Rays are dealing Feyereisen to the Dodgers after he was placed on waivers following Tampa’s acquisition of Zach Eflin in free agency.

Via Passan:

“Right-handed reliever J.P. Feyereisen is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade, sources tell ESPN. Heading back to the Tampa Bay Rays is a minor league pitcher.”

It’s unclear what the precise return for the Rays on Feyereisen will be, but it’s worth noting that the right-hander is expected to miss most of the 2023 season while recovering from an injury. Feyereisen was dealing with a shoulder injury in 2022 and had a late-season setback that prevented him from returning late in the year.

In 2022, Feyereisen was outstanding. Across 22 appearances for the Rays, the 29-year-old didn’t surrender a single earned run. He had an unblemished 0.00 ERA across 24.1 innings of work with 25 strikeouts and five walks. His season was cut short in June due to a shoulder impingement, and it looks likely to keep him sidelined for much of the 2023 campaign, too.

Despite the injury, the Dodgers were eager to add Feyereisen to their ranks, and will hope he can return late in 2023 to contribute to their World Series efforts. Across 83 MLB appearances, J.P. Feyereisen owns a 2.31 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 89.2 innings of work.