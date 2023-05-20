Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Aaron Hicks isn’t a name that will excite Los Angeles Dodgers fans. In fact, LA fans may even scoff at the notion of adding a player who’s struggled mightily over the past few seasons. Hicks, however, has labored with the New York Yankees, a market that is especially difficult on players. LA is a big market of its own, but a player like Hicks may be able to thrive with the Dodgers.

Hicks was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday. Yankees fans rejoiced for the most part, as they had been calling for New York to move on since last season. The outfielder is still owed over $20 million dollars over the next two seasons as well, which could deter potential suitors. If the Yankees are willing to take on a large amount of Hicks’ remaining salary though, Hicks would make sense for a ball club like the Dodgers.

Aaron Hicks to the Dodgers: Why it makes sense

Hicks hit just .188 with a .524 OPS across 28 games in 2023 with the Yankees. Those numbers won’t inspire confidence moving forward. However, Hicks is a switch-hitter who offers power and speed. Los Angeles features a number of outfielders, but none of them are switch-hitters.

Mookie Betts (right-handed) and James Outman (left-handed) lead the way in the Dodgers’ outfield. Others such as Jason Heyward (left-handed), Trayce Thompson (right-handed), Chris Taylor (right-handed) and David Peralta (left-handed) have all impacted the ball club. Betts and Outman are mainstays, but the other four have labored in 2023.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Taylor will probably keep a spot on the active roster because of his versatility. Heyward and Peralta haven’t been good, but they both can hit right-handed pitching. That leaves Trayce Thompson, who’s 2023 campaign has been nothing short of abysmal.

He’s been mired in a long hitless streak and is slashing just .111/.273/.302 with a .574 OPS. With the exception of a three-home run game early in the season, almost nothing has gone right for Thompson this year.

That is where Aaron Hicks enters the picture. As bad as he’s been in 2023, he hasn’t been worse than Thompson. Additionally, both Hicks and Thompson would benefit from a restart. Sending Thompson to the minor leagues for a stint could help him get back on track. Meanwhile, Hicks may find his footing in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.

Again, the Dodgers shouldn’t have to pay Hicks a lucrative amount of money. If the Yankees are willing to eat a significant portion of his contract, then Los Angeles must take a chance and acquire Aaron Hicks.