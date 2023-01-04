By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offseason has seen them make a number of under the radar moves. Notably, LA has signed players such as JD Martinez and Noah Syndergaard. They could opt to land more depth in free agency. The Dodgers may attempt to trade for a high-profile star as well. But there are some moves that could benefit the Dodgers from an in-house standpoint.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at moves the Dodgers must still make in the MLB offseason.

Dodgers should commit to James Outman, Trayce Thompson

The Dodgers’ centerfield situation has been a subject of discussion ever since Cody Bellinger was non-tendered. The conversation only grew louder once Bellinger signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs. People have wondered whether or not LA will attempt to bring help from the outside.

But the Dodgers’ roster features a pair of players who can hold the position down in Trayce Thompson and James Outman.

Outman displayed no shortage of potential during his time in the minor leagues. His defense will be interesting to follow, and he has a chance to become an impressive big league hitter. Strikeouts could prove to be an issue in 2023, but his power-ceiling can help to supplement them.

Trayce Thompson impressed during the 2022 season. He began to battle for playing time with Bellinger in centerfield.

Additionally, Jason Heyward might be an OF option as well.

A Bryan Reynolds trade makes sense on the surface for Los Angeles. But the Dodgers could keep their prospects and look for a trade elsewhere.

Liam Hendriks

The Dodgers could attempt to trade for Liam Hendriks from the Chicago White Sox. Hendriks has been rumored in trade discussion this season. However, he was linked to the New York Mets. But a deal has yet to come to fruition.

LA’s deep farm system will grab the White Sox’ attention. Some Dodgers fans may question a deal with Chicago after Los Angeles acquired Craig Kimbrel, a move that did not pan out well, from the White Sox last year. But Liam Hendriks has recored an ERA of under 3 in each of the past four seasons. He’s been a model of consistency out of the bullpen and would provide an extra layer of talented depth for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles likely wouldn’t need to trade their top prospects for Hendriks either. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly wanted Dodgers 2022 No. 2 overall prospect Bobby Miller in a potential Bryan Reynolds trade.

Trust in the team

We can sit and talk about a number of other moves the Dodgers should make. But in the end, this is a ball club that won 111 games in 2022. The departures of Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney, Justin Turner, and Tyler Anderson are far from ideal. But even if LA were to have a 10-game drop-off, they would still be a 101-win team. If they lost 20 games from their 2022 total, the Dodgers would still be legitimate playoff contender.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are still two of the best players in baseball. Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias lead a very capable pitching rotation. The bullpen projects to be one of the best in the game even if LA doesn’t trade for Liam Hendriks.

They may not dominate like they have in previous seasons, but Dodgers fans don’t need to worry about LA in 2023.