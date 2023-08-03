Amed Rosario likes his new surroundings. Traded by the Cleveland Guardians to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday, Rosario is having a great start to his time in Dodgers uniform. He looked fantastic Wednesday night when he went 2-for-4 with a home run, a run, and two RBIs to help Los Angeles score an easy 10-1 victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics.

“I've been very blessed to have all the guys kind of corral me in and give me an opportunity to join the team and have a smooth transition to being a Dodger,” Amed Rosario said following another win against the Athletics on Wednesday (h/t Dodger Insider).

Rosario joined a Dodgers roster that already features the likes of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and JD Martinez. In return for Rosario, the Guardians got pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who got hurt in his first appearance with Cleveland. Rosario, on the other hand, made his Dodgers debut last Friday and immediately went 2-for-4 with an RBI, albeit in a 6-5 home loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Through his first four games with the Dodgers, Rosario has gone 5-for-13. That kind of hitting is going to be hard to sustain in the long run, but it still shows the tremendous potential of the 27-year-old infielder to contribute to LA's offense.

Before he got traded, Rosario hit .265/.306/.369 with three home runs and 40 RBIs across 412 plate appearances.

Rosario, who signed a one-year, $7.8 million deal with the Dodgers to avoid arbitration last January, is set to become a free agent by the end of the 2023 season.