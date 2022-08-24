Andrew Friedman on Walker Buehler’s potential 2023 availability after 2nd Tommy John surgery

Earlier Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler posted on his Instagram account that he had just had Tommy John surgery. It’s the second time that he has had to undergo the procedure. Buehler previously had Tommy John back in 2015 when he was first drafted.

Clearly that did not stop Buehler from becoming one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. With less than six weeks remaining of the 2022 season, the natural question this time though is how long will Buehler be recovering?

Dodgers President of Basketball Operations, Andrew Friedman, shared his impression. The Athletic’s Dodgers beat writer Fabian Ardaya captured his comments.

Andrew Friedman on Walker Buehler's availability in 2023 after his second Tommy John surgery: "I don't know. I just know that today went well…I think it going as well as can be expected just leaves that open-ended to the point of just not being able to answer it right now." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 24, 2022

The Dodgers have been without their ace since June 10. After getting multiple opinions, Walker Buehler eventually opted for the surgery. It’s highly probable that he will miss a good portion of next year as well.

Los Angeles has continued to cruise this season, despite the injury bug hitting their rotation. Future Hall of Fame starter Clayton Kershaw has also spent a couple of different stints on the injured list. The emergence of Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson, along with the Julio Urias taking the next step in his career have enable the pitching staff to remain strong.

The Dodgers offense has obviously done their part. If they want to win another World Series title though, it will be without Buehler.